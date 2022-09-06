Cork Folk Festival: Back on track with Mary Black, and 50 other gigs

After the trials and tribulations of the Covid era, Cork Folk Destival is joining the list of events getting back on track this year with a full programme of live concerts.
Launched at St Peter’s Church on North Main Street on Tuesday evening, the festival (September 29 – October 10) will be headlined by Mary Black, with about 50 other gigs and workshops taking place through the city.
Director William Hammond said he is delighted to welcome crowds back to an event founded in 1979, and pointed out that this year’s big act has a long association with the annual Cork festival.
“Mary Black is no stranger to the festival. She performed at many of the early festivals with her family, with De Dannan and also solo,” said Hammond.
“For those who were around in 1985 memories of her huge concert will come to mind. The concert with Mary and Declan Sinnott in the Metropole Hotel attracted thousands of supporters, it was one of the biggest concerts we ever ran,”
Other highlights include top musicians such as Matt Molloy and Sean Keane of the Chieftains, while an impressive roster of singers includes Nell Ní Chróinín, Thomas McCarthy, and Jimmy Crowley.
Fitzgerald’s Park will also host a family-friendly event on the Sunday afternoon, and the Céilí Mór will be held at Douglas GAA club.
- Cork Folk Festival, Sept 29 – Oct 10. For a full programme and ticket bookings, see https://www.corkfolkfestival.com
- Céilí Mór, Douglas GAA Club, Thursday September 29: Individuals involved in Douglas’s own folk club in the 1970s helped shape the early folk festivals, so it’s fitting the event still has links to the southern suburb. Bring your dancing shoes.
- Thomas McCarthy, various: The renowned Traveller storyteller and singer pops up at a few events at the festival, including two free sessions on Thursday Sept 29 at MTU Bishopstown Exhibition Centre (1pm) and the Spailpin Fanach (7pm).
- A Celebration of Sliabh Luachra, Spailpin Fanach, Thursday September 29: The cultural richness of an area that straddles the borders of Cork, Kerry and Limerick is well recognised, and this event features some of those keeping its unique music alive. Eoin Stan O’ Sullivan, Emma O’ Leary, Pat Fleming, Maura O’Connor and Bryan O’ Leary will be among those performing.
- Sean Keane, Matt Molloy, Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman, Triskel Christchurch, Friday September 30: As well as the two Chieftains, this concert also features the stellar talents of Bandon harper Máire Ní Chathasaigh with Chris Newman.
- Clare Sands, Live at St Lukes, Saturday October 1: The Blarney singer’s world travels have fed into her music, and the festival also coincides with the launch of her self-titled new album.
- Mary Black, Cork Opera House, Sunday October 2: A legend of the Irish music scene, the Dublin-born singer has attended numerous Cork Folk Festivals through the years.