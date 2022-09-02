Podcast Corner: Tales of New York nightlife and landfill indie 

If you could go back to any era of music which would you choose? It’s always a fun game to play - and chances are, the New York nightlife scene of the 1970s and ‘80s would be right up there for a lot of music fans. Luckily there’s a podcast that delves into that era.
Night Fever is hosted by ‘Party Monster’ James St James, who lived through the era and chats to various friends/heads from the scene. Season one featured people like Dianne Brill, dubbed ‘queen of the night’ by Andy Warhol, ultimate Club Kid extraordinaire Ernie Glam, and Moby, as the series edges into the ‘90s too. (And anytime we think of Moby we think of ‘Gregor’, the second episode of Heavyweight, which you have to listen to if you haven’t already.)
Season two began at the start of August with RuPaul’s Drag Race star Michelle Visage explaining that her mother sent her off to live the high life in NYC because Visage didn’t drink or do drugs - she only ever wanted to be famous, she says.
Some four decades on, it’s safe to say her mum had the right instincts. Guests so far on season two include Jayne County, Susanne Bartsch, and Nikki Haskell. Whether you know the names or not, the stories are usually wild, the juiciest, laugh-out-loud gossip imaginable.
Maybe you’re more of a grunge fan and love hearing stories about Seattle from the late ‘80s through the early to mid-’90s, revelling in the rise of Pearl Jam and Nirvana. Breaking Waves: Seattle is only four, 50-minute-plus episodes long, but manages to cram in about a decade of Teen Spirit and death.
It begins with a death, but not of Kurt Cobain, but rather Andrew Wood, who had formed Mother Love Bone and was seen by members of the scene, says narrator Ryan Castle, as the most natural born rockstar to come out of the area since Jimi Hendrix.
He died of a heroin overdose on March 19, 1990, four years before Cobain’s similar demise. Talking heads include Gunz n Roses’ Duff McKagan, influential DJ Marco Collins, as well as music ‘insiders’.
A personal favourite era is the ‘landfill indie’ scene of the mid-00s in the UK, when the likes of Franz Ferdinand and the Libertines were in their pomp. 22 Grand Pod, a great play on an anthemic song by the Rakes and hosted by members of the Paddingtons, has been examining the good, bad, and ugly bands of the decade since April 2020.
Episodes have dried up of late but there’s plenty in the archive - and many bands you might not want to be reminded of.