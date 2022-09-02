Podcast Corner: Tales of New York nightlife and landfill indie 

If you could go back to any era of music which would you choose? It’s always a fun game to play - and chances are, the New York nightlife scene of the 1970s and ‘80s would be right up there for a lot of music fans. Luckily there’s a podcast that delves into that era.

Night Fever is hosted by ‘Party Monster’ James St James, who lived through the era and chats to various friends/heads from the scene. Season one featured people like Dianne Brill, dubbed ‘queen of the night’ by Andy Warhol, ultimate Club Kid extraordinaire Ernie Glam, and Moby, as the series edges into the ‘90s too. (And anytime we think of Moby we think of ‘Gregor’, the second episode of Heavyweight, which you have to listen to if you haven’t already.)