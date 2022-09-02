Garth Brooks releases limited number of extra standing tickets for Croke Park gigs

Extra tickets are available for all five dates
Garth Brooks releases limited number of extra standing tickets for Croke Park gigs

If you missed out the first time around, you have another chance. Picture: Mark Stedman

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 12:30
Nicole Glennon

If you missed out on Garth Brooks tickets the first time around, you have another chance to catch the country crooner in Croker this month.

A limited number of standing tickets have been released for sale for all five Garth Brooks dates at Croke Park.

Extra tickets are available for the dates on Friday 9, Saturday 10, Sunday 11, Friday 16 and Saturday 17 of September.

There will be no support for the gigs, with the country superstar taking to the stage at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster

Read More

Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour after Dublin shows following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims

More in this section

Special Screening of "DC League of Super Pets" Five films to see for €4 on National Cinema Day
'It wasn't love at first sight': Cork's Gogglebox couple share how they met 'It wasn't love at first sight': Cork's Gogglebox couple share how they met
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Galadriel, dark deeds and Irish accents Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Galadriel, dark deeds and Irish accents
Canadian musician Feist has dropped out of her supporting slot on the current Arcade Fire tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler (Yui Mok/PA)

Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour after Dublin shows following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices