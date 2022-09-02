Garth Brooks releases limited number of extra standing tickets for Croke Park gigs

If you missed out on Garth Brooks tickets the first time around, you have another chance to catch the country crooner in Croker this month.
A limited number of standing tickets have been released for sale for all five Garth Brooks dates at Croke Park.
Extra tickets are available for the dates on Friday 9, Saturday 10, Sunday 11, Friday 16 and Saturday 17 of September.
There will be no support for the gigs, with the country superstar taking to the stage at 7.30pm each night.
Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster.