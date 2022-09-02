Film Review: I Came By is an intriguing thriller

"...a taut, thoughtful thriller that keeps the audience second-guessing to the end..."
Film Review: I Came By is an intriguing thriller

Kelly Macdonald as Lizzie in I Came By

Fri, 02 Sep, 2022 - 17:00
Declan Burke

  • I Came By
  • ★★★☆☆

I Came By (15A) stars George Mackay and Percelle Ascot as London-based activists Toby and Jay, who break into the homes of the rich and powerful not to steal but to leave their graffiti tag of ‘I Came By’ – this to ‘haunt the rich’ by reminding them that they are not untouchable. 

But when Toby breaks into a house owned by retired judge Hector Blake (Hugh Bonneville), he quickly suspects that Blake is a man with sinister secrets who will stop at nothing to protect his good name … Written by Babak Anvari and Namsi Khan, with Anvari directing, I Came By is an intriguing thriller that delivers a number of unexpected twists, chief among them the cuddly, avuncular Hugh Bonneville successfully playing against type as a chilling manipulator – or is that persona, in fact, simply a product of Toby’s paranoid imaginings? 

That Hector Blake’s character and motivations aren’t fully worked out by the end of the story is the one misstep Anvari makes here; otherwise, he draws fine performances from Bonneville, Mackay and Ascot, and also Kelly Macdonald (playing Toby’s mother), all of which results in a taut, thoughtful thriller that keeps the audience second-guessing to the end. (Netflix)

Read More

10 TV shows for September: Lord of the Rings, Irish history, sci-fi drama 

More in this section

Feist in concert - London Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour after Dublin shows following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims
Special Screening of "DC League of Super Pets" Five films to see for €4 on National Cinema Day
'It wasn't love at first sight': Cork's Gogglebox couple share how they met 'It wasn't love at first sight': Cork's Gogglebox couple share how they met
#Unwind
<p>If you missed out the first time around, you have another chance. Picture: Mark Stedman</p>

Garth Brooks releases limited number of extra standing tickets for Croke Park gigs

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices