Rings of Power: How to watch the Lord of the Rings prequel series and what it’s about

What is Rings of Power about?

Sauron is the Big Bad of LOTR and Rings of Power goes back to, essentially, his villain origin story as well as the stories of those living in Middle Earth at the time. “Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth,” Prime says.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Will we see Frodo and the Fellowship?

Harfoots in Rings of Power

No, we won’t even see hobbits as we know them. Instead we will be introduced to harfoots, their Irish-accented ancestors. But you will hear and meet some familiar names. Aragorn’s ancestors feature prominently, namely Isildur – yes, the Isildur who ulitately led to the Fellowship of the Ring’s formation. Long before he cuts the Ring of Power from Sauron’s hand and ignores Elrond’s demand that he throw it into the fires of Mount Doom to destroy it, we find a much younger and, apparently, more sympathetic sailor from the land of Númenor.

Elrond is one of the few familiar characters we revisit in the new series. Unsurprisingly, only the immortals of Lord of the Ring appear in this tale from centuries before there was even a Baggins at Bag End. Elrond and Galadriel are prominent characters here, both taking on major roles in the war to come.

One unknown remains: The Stranger – a man of unclear origins who falls from the sky on a meteor. Speculation is rife among fans of Tolkien’s universe, with many guessing it could be Gandalf or Saruman, though according to canon neither wizard arrived in Middle-earth until the Third Age.

Who stars in it?

Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) in Rings of Power

A host of newcomers and relatively unknown actors make up the cast of elves, men, dwarves and Harfoots. Rings of Power includes:

Elves

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel;

Robert Aramayo as Elrond;

Benjamin Walker as Gil-galad;

Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor;

Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, an elf written for the show.

Men

Maxim Baldry as Isildur;

Lloyd Owen as Elendil.

Dwarves

Owain Arthur as Durin;

Sophia Nomvete as Disa.

Harfoots

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot;

Megan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow.

Other

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger.

How does it compare to the near-perfect Lord of the Rings movie trilogy?

Maxim Baldry as Isildur in Rings of Power

While Peter Jackson raised quite a high bar with his epic adaptation, early reviews for Rings of Power are promising. Reported as the most expensive TV series ever made, costing $465m for eight episodes, it has a budget worthy of a masterpiece.

The Guardian says it is “a cinematic feast” while The Verge calls it “an absolute knockout that brings a vibrant, new energy to the franchise.” It’s safe to say we have high hopes for the blockbuster series.

Where can I watch it and when?

Morfyyd Clark as Galadriel in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power streams on Amazon Prime, with the first two episodes available from Friday, September 2. The remaining six episodes will be available weekly on Fridays.