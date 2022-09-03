Radio Highlights: Mass-murder in 1920s Dublin; Horace Andy in live action

SATURDAY

Antoine Ó Coileáin — Fear Ghael Linn

R na G, 11am

Outgoing CEO of Gael Linn, Antoine Ó Coileáin, on his life and work across two decades in the organisation.

Documentary on One RTÉ 1, 2pm Murder at La Mancha: La Mancha was a large country house in Malahide, Co Dublin, that became the scene of a mass murder in March of 1926.

SUNDAY

Drama on One

RTÉ 1, 8pm

Escapism and Dime Novels by Gerard Freixes Ribera: the regime’s censors say Franco’s Spain is a crimel-free paradise — but as a prison guard, Carlos knows better.

MONDAY

Katie Kim: Waterford singer and songwriter discusses new album 'Year of the Ox' on Arena; Monday, 8pm; RTÉ 1

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Waterford songwriter Katie Kim speaks about new album Hour of the Ox.

TUESDAY

Chun Suain i Ros na gCaorach

R na G, 2pm

Honouring writer and broadcaster Proinsias Mac Aonghusa — first broadcast in April 2004, on the day his ashes were spread on the slopes of Cnoc Mordáin in Connemara.

Tumble RTÉ Jr, 7pm Where did the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs come from? That’s what listener Lucian wants to know. A “podcast movie” looks at the fateful impact.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Session archives with Dan Hegarty: Juniper in 1996 Fanning Session, Little Green Cars in 2013 Studio 8 action, and a track recorded last month by Dublin indie-popper Daire Heffernan and band.

WEDNESDAY

Iris Aniar

R na G, 9.15am

Treasa Bhreathnach presents live from NUI Galway, where Fáilte Fest will be in full swing, a celebration to welcome the students back on campus after Covid.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Ciara Elizabeth Smith and Michael Patrick talk about their Dublin Fringe show Lie Low.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Album of the Week on the show is Dublin synthpoppers Le Galaxie’s 2018 swansong Pleasure — Dan Hegarty presents an interview with the band from that year, plus tunes from the album.

THURSDAY

Musical Chairs

RTÉ Jr, 12pm

Mamma Mia, here we go again? Jamie Maguire presents a show introducing kids to Swedish popsters ABBA — back on stage after 40 years apart.

Horace Andy: in live action with his Dub Asante Band; Thursday, 11pm; 2FM The Alternative 2FM, 11pm Reggae legend Horace Andy and his Dub Asante Band perform a career-spanning set live at the Rototom Sunsplash Reggae Festival, a body of work marked by collaborations, from King Tubby to Massive Attack.

FRIDAY

Seoda Mhaigh Eo

R na G, 1.30pm

Highlights from Anseo i Maigh Eo, presented by Seán Ó hÉalaí from the RnaG Mayo studios for many years — this week, a special 1979 programme about the centenary celebrations of The Land League, established by Mayo man Michael Davitt in 1879.

The Kids Are Alright!

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A new show for primary school kids about health, happiness, and wellness, with Michelle and her puppet co-presenters, Buster & Buddy.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Dutch violinist Simone Lamsma performs Berg’s Violin Concerto with the National Symphony Orchestra, under chief conductor Jaime Martin.