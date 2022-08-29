Podcast Corner: Meghan, Bjork and Maeve Higgins offer new shows

While Higher Ground, the Obamas' production company, is about to end its exclusive partnership with Spotify in October, a relationship that produced The Michelle Obama Podcast and Renegades: Born in the USA - Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama in conversation - Archewell Audio has just released its first episode and show as part of its own Spotify deal. Archewell’s co-founders? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archetypes with Meghan is a podcast “where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”. As with many podcasts, Meghan has called on a good friend to chat with on the opening episode, but she has friends in much higher places than most of us, as Serena Williams joins to chat about ambition, a dirty word to some.

The interview begins with a brief cameo by Harry - don’t they have producers to cut out such interruptions - and comes after Williams’ announcement that she’s going to retire, though she prefers a different term.

“I'm retiring professionally, but it's also an evolution. I'm doing more business things. And I really want to expand my family,” says Williams.

Maeve Higgins

The prolific Maeve Higgins, an Irish Examiner columnist, has started The Curiosity Series on the Arts Council Podcast feed, commissioned for the Arts Council’s 70th anniversary. Higgins chats with artists involved in music, dance, poetry, literature, visual arts, and theatre, exploring the role that creativity has played in their lives. The first episode is out now, with Higgins joined by visual artist and printmaker Geraldine O’Reilly and writer Mary O’Donnell.

Icelandic actress and singer Bjork arrives at the 73rd Annual Academy Awards 25 March 2001

Icelandic artist Bjork is gearing up to release her 10th studio album, Fossora, in autumn, and to whet the appetite, she’s going to be discussing each record to date on a new podcast series, Bjork: Sonic Symbolism.

The first three episodes arrive on Thursday, September 1, focusing on Debut, Post, and Homogenic, She says: “Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film. This podcast is an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases.”

Also launching a new show on September 1 is Fionnuala Jay. The former Bandwagons co-host and Love Island expert is looking to put trash on a pedestal with Flop Culture, a podcast celebrating our favourite flops. From the unsuccessful sequels to the difficult middle albums to the shows that you love but critics hate, the Cork woman will be joined by different pals each week to talk about the flop that’s closest to their heart. As always with Fionnuala, laughs are guaranteed.