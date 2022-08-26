Harry Styles is coming to Slane Castle in 2023

Harry Styles has announced a gig for Slane Castle in Co Meath, Ireland.  

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 16:23
Maeve Lee

After his success at the Aviva Stadium, superstar Harry Styles has locked in another night in Ireland. 

The As It Was singer has announced that he will be continuing his Love On Tour across 19 new locations in Europe — including Slane Castle.

The former One Direction singer will take his tour to the Co Meath venue on Saturday, June 10 next year.  He joins a prestigious list of entertainers - including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and David Bowie - who have played the spectacular outdoor venue since Henry Mountcharles started hosting concerts back in 1981.

The 2023 European leg of the tour will be the singer’s first full stadium outing in the region with other locations including the UK, Germany, Spain, Austria, Portugal and Italy.

During his sold-out gig at the Aviva, Styles was spotted hanging around the capital and even went for a dip at the Vico Baths in Dalkey.

Tickets for the Slane Castle gig are priced from €97.10 plus booking fees. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for Harry Styles: Love On Tour go live on Friday, 2 September at 10am. You can register for pre-sale access here.

Harry Styles in Dublin review: A euphoric Aviva worships its hero at fantastic gig

