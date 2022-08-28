Five Things for the Week Ahead: Electric Picnic; new Lord of the Rings; Spike Island Litfest

1 |visual art|

Graduate Group Exhibition

Lavit Gallery, Wandesford Quay, Cork; Thursday September 1 - Saturday September 17

An exhibition of artwork by the recipients of the Graduate Group Exhibition Award 2022, an annual award given by Lavit Gallery to selected graduates of MTU Crawford College of Art & Design, including by Monika Kosmowska, Klaudia Lasota, Roisin Moloney, Aoife Nolan, Morag Ransley, Baibe Sisene and Shannon Stranger.

2 |cinema|

Cork French Film Festival

Gate Cinema Cork; Thursday September 1 - Sunday September 4

The 33rd annual Cork French Film Festival features a mix of comedy, documentary, drama and family films from France - all subtitled in English.

3 |books|

Spike Island Literary Festival

Spike Island, Co Cork; Friday September 2 - Sunday September 4

What better place to celebrate the genre of crime fiction and rub shoulders with some of its leading lights than on Spike Island, with its long history as a prison?

4 |live music|

Electric Picnic

Stradbally Estate, Co Laois; Friday September 2 - Sunday September 4

The country's biggest music weekender marks the end of the summer festival season - crowd-pleasers like Picture This, Megan Thee Stallion and Dermot Kennedy are joined by the likes of CMAT, Tame Impala, and For Those I Love for the sold-out event.

5 |telly|

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Amazon Prime Video; from Friday September 2

Amazon's foray into a new streaming war with Netflix begins with a €1bn venture into Middle-Earth for a new fantasy series based on Tolkien's fantasy books.