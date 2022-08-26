Bob Dylan announces November gig at Dublin's 3Arena

The Bard of American music returns to Ireland at relatively short notice to tour recent LP 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'
Bob Dylan announces November gig at Dublin's 3Arena

American music legend Bob Dylan (C) performs on stage during his concert in Shanghai on April 8, 2011

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 08:54
Mike McGrath Bryan

Bob Dylan is set to return to Dublin this November.

Currently in the middle of a late-career renaissance, and off the back of a lucrative rights deal with Universal on a body of work stretching back over seven decades, the Bard is extending his current leg of touring with a newly-announced gig at 3Arena on Monday November 7.

With 2020 double-LP 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' coming in for critical acclaim, led by seventeen-minute single 'Murder Most Foul' (a chronicle of the Kennedy assassination), the gig is a relatively short-notice addition to the singer's touring itinerary. 

While info is thin on the ground from organisers, they have let it be known that this will be a mobile phone-free gig.

One of the pillars of American music since emerging as a voice of protest in the 1960s, Dylan's body of work and reputation are already the subject of popular adoration and academic study, while a recent re-recording of iconic single 'Blowin' in the Wind' recently fetched $1.7m at auction - pointing to the idea of musical one-offs being sold as fine art.

  • Tickets are on sale Thursday September 1 - for more info, check bobdylan.com

Read More

Album review: Bret McKenzie takes flight with a serious side beyond the Conchords 

More in this section

Revealed: Dermot Bannon, Tommy Tiernan and Kin among RTÉ’s autumn offerings Revealed: Dermot Bannon, Tommy Tiernan and Kin among RTÉ’s autumn offerings
RTÉ New Season Launch Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian: 'Surrogacy affects families, not just gay people'
Electric Picnic festival Tom Dunne: The seven stages of festival attendance 
RTÉ New Season Launch

'It's invasive': Ryan Tubridy speaks out against being sneakily filmed in public

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices