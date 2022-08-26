Bob Dylan announces November gig at Dublin's 3Arena

Bob Dylan is set to return to Dublin this November.

Currently in the middle of a late-career renaissance, and off the back of a lucrative rights deal with Universal on a body of work stretching back over seven decades, the Bard is extending his current leg of touring with a newly-announced gig at 3Arena on Monday November 7.

With 2020 double-LP 'Rough and Rowdy Ways' coming in for critical acclaim, led by seventeen-minute single 'Murder Most Foul' (a chronicle of the Kennedy assassination), the gig is a relatively short-notice addition to the singer's touring itinerary.

While info is thin on the ground from organisers, they have let it be known that this will be a mobile phone-free gig.

One of the pillars of American music since emerging as a voice of protest in the 1960s, Dylan's body of work and reputation are already the subject of popular adoration and academic study, while a recent re-recording of iconic single 'Blowin' in the Wind' recently fetched $1.7m at auction - pointing to the idea of musical one-offs being sold as fine art.

Tickets are on sale Thursday September 1 - for more info, check bobdylan.com