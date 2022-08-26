'It's invasive': Ryan Tubridy speaks out against being sneakily filmed in public

Meanwhile, The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is also preparing for a new season and a big birthday.

When he thinks about the future, Tubridy, who turns 50 next year, admitted he is very positive about what might happen after The Late Late Show, but he is not quite ready to give up hosting duties just yet.

“I do have more time to think about my future and where that might all go, and I’m very positive about what might happen after The Late Late Show, but I’m not there yet,” he said.

One aspect he had not anticipated when he took over hosting duties was the impact of mobile phones and social media.

The number of people stopping up to chat to the host has become “more intense”, but Tubridy said he is still more than happy to take a selfie or two.

“It’s much nicer if someone says can I have a picture, because I always say yes — always," he said.

But when it’s the surreptitious filming on the Dart or in the queue at the airport or something, it can be a little bit invasive.”

He hasn’t put a number on how many more years he will host the show, but when the day does come to pass on the baton, it will be the Toy Show that he will miss the most.

“It’s been such an important part of my life, my world,” he said. “And also, now I’m meeting 22-year-olds in the pub going: ‘I was six when you started the Toy Show’.”

Revealing some secrets about this year’s Toy Show, the presenter said the aim is to make it very special and with the theme already picked, it is “full steam ahead”.

As for his own landmark birthday, it will be “really low key” with family and a few friends — and maybe an Eddie Rockets food truck.