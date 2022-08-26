New show to follow Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian's surrogacy journey

TV presenter Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian hope to highlight the challenges of surrogacy in Ireland in a new show documenting their journey to becoming parents.

Airing on RTÉ this upcoming season, Brian and Arthur’s Very Modern Family will see the pair open up about their struggles.

“We wanted a documentary to show there’s more to this,” Dowling explained at the launch of RTÉ's new season schedule.

RTÉ personalities and actors at a photocall in the RDS, Dublin, to launch RTÉ’s new programming schedule. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"I think people think that we don’t have to abide by the same laws everyone else does because we’re on Instagram, we’re in the public eye.

We have the same struggles as everyone else that goes through surrogacy."

Dowling’s sister Aoife is their surrogate and is due to give birth in early September.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian preparing for their baby shower with Brian's sister Aoife. Picture: @bprdowling / Instagram

Along with showing some of the excitement, Dowling and his husband hope the honest portrayal will highlight serious issues when it comes to surrogacy in Ireland.

“Surrogacy affects families," said Brian.

"It doesn’t just affect gay people, it also affects heterosexual people, and for us, only one of us obviously is the biological father.

“We’ve not disclosed that yet and we think both our names should go on the birth cert because one of us won’t have any rights to the child that we love, we want, for at least two years.

Aoife goes down on the birth cert as the biological mother. She’s not, we used a donor.”

The former Big Brother star said it's “ridiculous” that they would have to contemplate going to a different country to seek the kind of treatment that someone else can have because they are heterosexual.

“I just wish in this country, they regulated it more,” he said.

Ryan Tubridy at the RTÉ New Season Launch in the RDS, Dublin. Picture: Andres Poveda Photography

Meanwhile, The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy is also preparing for a new season and a big birthday.

When he thinks about the future, Tubridy, who turns 50 next year, admitted he is very positive about what might happen after The Late Late Show, but he is not quite ready to give up hosting duties just yet.

“I do have more time to think about my future and where that might all go, and I’m very positive about what might happen after The Late Late Show, but I’m not there yet,” he said.

One aspect he had not anticipated when he took over hosting duties was the impact of mobile phones and social media.

The number of people stopping up to chat to the host has become “more intense”, but Tubridy said he is still more than happy to take a selfie or two.

“It’s much nicer if someone says can I have a picture, because I always say yes — always," he said.

But when it’s the surreptitious filming on the Dart or in the queue at the airport or something, it can be a little bit invasive.”

He hasn’t put a number on how many more years he will host the show, but when the day does come to pass on the baton, it will be the Toy Show that he will miss the most.

“It’s been such an important part of my life, my world,” he said. “And also, now I’m meeting 22-year-olds in the pub going: ‘I was six when you started the Toy Show’.”

Revealing some secrets about this year’s Toy Show, the presenter said the aim is to make it very special and with the theme already picked, it is “full steam ahead”.

As for his own landmark birthday, it will be “really low key” with family and a few friends — and maybe an Eddie Rockets food truck.