Film Review: Beast warns of the deadly consequences of messing with nature

"With fine cinematography, director Baltasar Kormákur, aided by a game cast, overcomes weak dialogue to give us an entertaining romp..."
L-R: Norah Samuels (Leah Jeffries), Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) and Meredith Samuels (Iyana Halley) in Beast

Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 17:00
Cara O'Doherty

  • Beast
  • ★★★☆☆

Set in South Africa, Beast begins when a lion goes on the rampage attacking the poachers who killed his pride. After he shreds the vile poachers, he attacks and kills the innocent inhabitants of a rural village. Unfortunately, the lion cannot distinguish between the good guys and poachers.

Widowed Dr Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) brings his grieving teenage daughters Norah (Leah Jeffries) and Mer (Iyana Halley) to visit their mother's village in the South African bushland. The family's grief is all-consuming and causes a rift between them. Nate thinks the trip will help them heal; little does he know he is leading them towards a vengeful lion.

Years earlier, reserve warden Martin (Sharlto Copley) introduced Nate to his wife and welcomes the grieving family with open arms. He takes them to see a lion pride he has protected since they were cubs but reminds the family that there is nothing as dangerous as a lion when they go into protective mode.

After discovering the dead villagers, they jump into their jeep to get help, but the lion has other plans, and the family find themselves face to face with some seriously sharp teeth.

The film has a strong message reminding us that humans should not mess with nature and that there will be deadly consequences if we do.

With fine cinematography by Philippe Rousselot, director Baltasar Kormákur, aided by a game cast, overcomes weak dialogue to give us an entertaining romp with suitably scary shenanigans. It is no Jaws, but the action is gripping.

(Cinema Release)

