Book review: Catherine Ryan Howard impresses again with latest novel

- Run Time
- Catherine Ryan Howard
- Corvus, €13.99
Time is running out and death is near. It is similar to Kate Atkinson’s Life After Life in which Ursula dies over and over again. Does each death render the reader insensate to the following one? Or is it, like in a horror film, a way of building tension for the next shock? Or maybe like a bad dream in which you are ready to run, but you are, somehow, paralysed. It may, indeed, be Run Time, but how to run and where to?
The Chinese boxes contain a metafictional novel, First Draft, inside Run Time itself, as well as an accompanying film script, Final Draft. The plot is said to be based on true life. So that adds up to a very confusing three or four iterations of the tale.
There is a cottage in the middle of the woods. In Run Time it is a red brick bungalow with smoke twirling from a chimney, in the film script, Final Draft, based on the novel, First Draft, it is a quaint, stone holiday home, whilst on the shooting lot it is more of a log cabin.