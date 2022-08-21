5 Things for the Week Ahead: House of the Dragon; Pretty Happy; Masters of Tradition

1 |streaming|

House of the Dragon

From Monday; Sky Atlantic/NOW

The Game of Thrones prequel aims to take the sour taste out of fans' mouths after the original series' cobbled-together conclusion - looking at the fall of House Targaryen, some 200 years before GoT's beginnings.

2 |exhibition|

Artists' Film International

Ongoing until March 2023; Crawford Art Museum, Cork

The Crawford's screening room plays host to an international selection of shorts from the 2022 AFI project, playing on a loop, with new films added every few weeks - check the link below for current screenings.

3 |festival|

Masters of Tradition

Wednesday August 24-Sunday August 28; Bantry, Co. Cork

Curated by virtuoso fiddle player Martin Hayes, this year’s festival concerts feature Kathryn Tickell, Lorcán MacMathúna, Daire Bracken, Cormac McCarthy and more, as well as a tribute to late guitarist Dennis Cahill.

Pretty Happy: charting a course through Cork's post-punk legacy; Saturday, Triskel Arts Centre. Pic: Nicholas O'Donnell

4 |live music|

Pretty Happy: Write, Record, Perform

Friday August 26; Triskel Arts Centre, Cork

Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy unveil their Leeside Creatures documentary, looking at the history of post-punk weirdness in the city, featuring interviews with Nun Attax' Ricky Dineen, Microdisney/Nun Attax/Nine Wassies from Bainne man Giordaí Ua Laoghaire; and singer-songwriter John Spillane, among others. A live performance from the band follows.

We’re very excited to unveil Leeside Creatures, a documentary we produced and directed for @TriskelCork



We got the chance to interview some of our musical heroes for this and we can't wait to share it with you



Screening on the 26th with a post show performance 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mYU37LOxlP — Pretty Happy (@prettyhappyband) August 11, 2022

5 |new music|

FIFA Records 100

available now; Bandcamp and streaming services

Cork-based indie label FIFA (Forever in Financial Arrears) marks its hundredth release with a compilation that mines its current roster for a look at where it is nearly 20 years in - including the Frank and Walters, Emperor of Ice Cream, and Cat Dowling.