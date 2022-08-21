5 Things for the Week Ahead: House of the Dragon; Pretty Happy; Masters of Tradition

Plus: FIFA Records marks its 100th release; a world of short film at the Crawford
The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon; Monday, NOW/Sky Atlantic

Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |streaming|

House of the Dragon

From Monday; Sky Atlantic/NOW

The Game of Thrones prequel aims to take the sour taste out of fans' mouths after the original series' cobbled-together conclusion - looking at the fall of House Targaryen, some 200 years before GoT's beginnings.

2 |exhibition|

Artists' Film International

Ongoing until March 2023; Crawford Art Museum, Cork

The Crawford's screening room plays host to an international selection of shorts from the 2022 AFI project, playing on a loop, with new films added every few weeks - check the link below for current screenings.

3 |festival|

Masters of Tradition

Wednesday August 24-Sunday August 28; Bantry, Co. Cork

Curated by virtuoso fiddle player Martin Hayes, this year’s festival concerts feature Kathryn Tickell, Lorcán MacMathúna, Daire Bracken, Cormac McCarthy and more, as well as a tribute to late guitarist Dennis Cahill.

Pretty Happy: charting a course through Cork's post-punk legacy; Saturday, Triskel Arts Centre. Pic: Nicholas O'Donnell
Pretty Happy: charting a course through Cork's post-punk legacy; Saturday, Triskel Arts Centre. Pic: Nicholas O'Donnell

4 |live music|

Pretty Happy: Write, Record, Perform

Friday August 26; Triskel Arts Centre, Cork

Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy unveil their Leeside Creatures documentary, looking at the history of post-punk weirdness in the city, featuring interviews with Nun Attax' Ricky Dineen, Microdisney/Nun Attax/Nine Wassies from Bainne man Giordaí Ua Laoghaire; and singer-songwriter John Spillane, among others. A live performance from the band follows.

5 |new music|

FIFA Records 100

available now; Bandcamp and streaming services

Cork-based indie label FIFA (Forever in Financial Arrears) marks its hundredth release with a compilation that mines its current roster for a look at where it is nearly 20 years in - including the Frank and Walters, Emperor of Ice Cream, and Cat Dowling.

