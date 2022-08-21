5 Things for the Week Ahead: House of the Dragon; Pretty Happy; Masters of Tradition

The Game of Thrones prequel aims to take the sour taste out of fans' mouths after the original series' cobbled-together conclusion - looking at the fall of House Targaryen, some 200 years before GoT's beginnings.
The Crawford's screening room plays host to an international selection of shorts from the 2022 AFI project, playing on a loop, with new films added every few weeks - check the link below for current screenings.
Curated by virtuoso fiddle player Martin Hayes, this year’s festival concerts feature Kathryn Tickell, Lorcán MacMathúna, Daire Bracken, Cormac McCarthy and more, as well as a tribute to late guitarist Dennis Cahill.
Cork noisemakers Pretty Happy unveil their Leeside Creatures documentary, looking at the history of post-punk weirdness in the city, featuring interviews with Nun Attax' Ricky Dineen, Microdisney/Nun Attax/Nine Wassies from Bainne man Giordaí Ua Laoghaire; and singer-songwriter John Spillane, among others. A live performance from the band follows.
We’re very excited to unveil Leeside Creatures, a documentary we produced and directed for @TriskelCork— Pretty Happy (@prettyhappyband) August 11, 2022
We got the chance to interview some of our musical heroes for this and we can't wait to share it with you
Screening on the 26th with a post show performance 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/mYU37LOxlP
Cork-based indie label FIFA (Forever in Financial Arrears) marks its hundredth release with a compilation that mines its current roster for a look at where it is nearly 20 years in - including the Frank and Walters, Emperor of Ice Cream, and Cat Dowling.