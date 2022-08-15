Paolo Nutini announces Musgrave Park gig for June 2023

With fourth LP 'Last Night in the Bittersweet' riding high since its release, and sellout gigs and Dublin, Limerick and Belfast next week, Scottish singer and songwriter Paolo Nutini has announced a brace of Irish outdoor gigs for June 2023, including a date at Cork's Musgrave Park.

Organisers have announced dates for Musgrave Park, Cork on Wednesday June 14; Malahide Castle, Dublin on Friday June 16; and Belsonic festival, Belfast on Saturday June 17.