Paolo Nutini announces Musgrave Park gig for June 2023

With fourth LP 'Last Night in the Bittersweet' riding high since its release, and sellout gigs and Dublin, Limerick and Belfast next week, Scottish singer and songwriter Paolo Nutini has announced a brace of Irish outdoor gigs for June 2023, including a date at Cork's Musgrave Park.
Organisers have announced dates for Musgrave Park, Cork on Wednesday June 14; Malahide Castle, Dublin on Friday June 16; and Belsonic festival, Belfast on Saturday June 17.
The pop hitmaker has turned his hand to classic rock, post-punk and Motorik influences in recent times, with 'Last Night in the Bittersweet' coming in for critical acclaim as well as the top spots on the Irish and UK albums charts.
The announcement is the first for next year's season of outdoor gigs at the Cork rugby venue, a busy spot for major events in recent years - though the possibility also remains of a rescheduled Chemical Brothers gig, following the big-beat duo's cancellation earlier this year, following an outbreak of Covid-19 among their touring crew.
Tickets for Dublin and Cork are priced €59.90 and will go on sale at 10am this Friday, August 19, via Ticketmaster, and announcement is subject, as ever, to licence.
Meanwhile, Leeside indie-pop rabble-rousers The Sultans of Ping have added a second date next year at Cork Opera House, for Friday February 10, 2023. The four-piece are celebrating 30 years of breakthrough album 'Casual Sex at the Cineplex', including immortal single 'Where's Me Jumper?'
Tickets are €26 standing & €30 seated plus fees - and go on sale at 10am on Thursday August 18.