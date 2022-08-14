Five Things for the Week Ahead: Stiff Little Fingers at Cyprus Ave; Wim Wenders season at the Triskel

1 |cinema|

Kino Dreams - Wim Wenders

Ongoing until Thursday August 18; Triskel Arts Centre, Cork

The first UK/Irish retrospective of German director Wim Wenders’ films in 15 years - and the first chance for UK/Irish audiences to experience new restorations of cinematic masterworks Wings of Desire, The American Friend and Kings of The Road.

More information and tickets here.

2 |tv|

Meitheal - The Story of a Search

Tuesday August 16, 10.30pm; RTÉ One

How the small isolated coastal community of Erris in North Mayo found itself at the heart of the search for the crew of Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 in March of 2017.

A packed launch-night for the Emerge exhibition on Grand Parade

3 |exhibition|

Emerge: New Makers

Ongoing until Monday August 29; MTU Gallery, Grand Parade, Cork

New craft from fifteen emerging Cork makers, from fabrics and ceramics, to jewellery and furniture - all of whom are graduates from Cork's third-level crafting courses, including the Crawford, St. John's, Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa and Kinsale College.

More information here.

4 |live music|

Stiff Little Fingers

Thursday August 18; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

45 years on from their foundation in the twin crucibles of the punk explosion and the Troubles-era North, SLF are still at it, and while new and recent material will abound, expect the classics, like 'Alternative Ulster' and 'Suspect Device'.

More information and tickets here.

5 |new music|

Elaine Howley - The Distance Between Heart and Mouth

Available now; Bandcamp, streaming services, independent record shops

A quick seconding of scribe Ed Power's thoughts on the Altered Hours frontwoman's debut solo LP - as profound as the depth of feeling throughout the album is, it's the restraint with which it's explored and externalised that makes this such an impactful listen.