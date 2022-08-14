Five Things for the Week Ahead: Stiff Little Fingers at Cyprus Ave; Wim Wenders season at the Triskel

Elsewhere: the story of Rescue 116 on RTÉ One; new craft and design from Cork's third-level institutions
Five Things for the Week Ahead: Stiff Little Fingers at Cyprus Ave; Wim Wenders season at the Triskel

Stiff Little Fingers playing support at Metallica's sold out concert, with 75,000 fans at Slane Castle in Co Meath, 2019. Picture: Arthur Carron

Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |cinema|

Kino Dreams - Wim Wenders

Ongoing until Thursday August 18; Triskel Arts Centre, Cork

The first UK/Irish retrospective of German director Wim Wenders’ films in 15 years - and the first chance for UK/Irish audiences to experience new restorations of cinematic masterworks Wings of Desire, The American Friend and Kings of The Road.

  • More information and tickets here.

2 |tv|

Meitheal - The Story of a Search

Tuesday August 16, 10.30pm; RTÉ One

How the small isolated coastal community of Erris in North Mayo found itself at the heart of the search for the crew of Irish Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116 in March of 2017.

A packed launch-night for the Emerge exhibition on Grand Parade
A packed launch-night for the Emerge exhibition on Grand Parade

3 |exhibition|

Emerge: New Makers

Ongoing until Monday August 29; MTU Gallery, Grand Parade, Cork

New craft from fifteen emerging Cork makers, from fabrics and ceramics, to jewellery and furniture - all of whom are graduates from Cork's third-level crafting courses, including the Crawford, St. John's, Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa and Kinsale College.

  • More information here.

4 |live music|

Stiff Little Fingers

Thursday August 18; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

45 years on from their foundation in the twin crucibles of the punk explosion and the Troubles-era North, SLF are still at it, and while new and recent material will abound, expect the classics, like 'Alternative Ulster' and 'Suspect Device'.

  • More information and tickets here.

5 |new music|

Elaine Howley - The Distance Between Heart and Mouth

Available now; Bandcamp, streaming services, independent record shops

A quick seconding of scribe Ed Power's thoughts on the Altered Hours frontwoman's debut solo LP - as profound as the depth of feeling throughout the album is, it's the restraint with which it's explored and externalised that makes this such an impactful listen.

Read More

Album review: Elaine Howley's move to West Cork bears impressive fruit 

More in this section

The 20th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles Anne Heche was a little too stylish and smart for Hollywood
Electric Picnic festival Electric Picnic add The Coronas, Becky Hill to complete line-up 
Glastonbury Festival 2022 These are the seven UK cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023
<p>Westlife delighted a 40,000-strong audience in Cork last night. Pictures: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Five things we learned at Westlife’s first Páirc Uí Chaoimh concert

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices