Radio Highlights: Amy Dunne on Radio 1; Emmet Kirwan on RTÉ Arena

Elsewhere in music: Denise Chaila on the Alternative; Séamus Ó Scanláin interviews Doireann Ní Ghlacáin on R na G; summer swing and jazz on Lyric
Amy Dunne, the woman at the centre of the controversial Miss D case in 2007: recounts her story in My Passion, My Power; Sunday, 8pm, RTÉ 1. Pic: Moya Nolan

Sat, 13 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Big Kids' Quiz 

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am 

Who doesn’t love a quiz of a weekend? Get your brains ticking and join quiz master Cassie for a weekly journey into a world of questions.

Documentary on One 

RTÉ 1, 2pm 

Twenty years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the Taliban returned to Kabul on 15 August 2021 - and Irish teacher Aoife McManus found herself trying to escape a city controlled by the new regime.

SUNDAY 

Classical Kids 

RTÉ Jr, 10am 

Violinist Megan Churcher brings young listeners into the world of classical music.

My Passion, My Power 

RTÉ 1, 8pm 

When Amy Dunne was just 17, she found herself at the centre of a legal battle when she was refused permission to leave Ireland for an abortion, having learned that her baby was suffering from a fatal foetal abnormality. Now in her early thirties, and a mother to a teenage son, Amy is using her voice and experience to campaign for changes to Ireland’s abortion laws.

MONDAY 

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

The weeknight arts magazine talks to writer and illustrator Nick Drnaso about 'Acting Class', his new graphic novel that follows ten strangers who meet at a free acting class in an American community centre.

The Alternative 

2FM, 11pm 

Ahead of her biggest Irish headline show this coming Saturday at King John’s Castle in Limerick, Dan Hegarty brings us a live set from Denise Chaila, recorded at last January’s Music Moves Europe Awards.

TUESDAY 

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile 

R na G, 1.30pm 

Séamus Ó Scanláin interviews Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, musician and broadcaster, discussing musical influences on both sides of her family, from the Glackins and the Ó Riadas, and how she joined the world of broadcasting.

Emmet Kirwan: playwright and director: discusses his new show on Arena; Tuesday, 7pm; RTÉ 1 Pic: Mark Stedman

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Playwright Emmet Kirwan and Cork musician Eoin French (aka Talos) speak about 'Accents', their show for Dublin Fringe Fest; writer John Connolly on 'The Furies', a pair of short stories in one book featuring his detective, Charlie Parker.

Tumble 

RTÉ Jr, 7pm 

A new science radio show and podcast to be enjoyed by the entire family, full of stories about new and exciting science discoveries.

WEDNESDAY 

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín 

R na G, 1.30pm 

A concert by Aisling Lyons, Conal O’Kane and Alistair Anderson, held in the Old Ground Hotel in Ennis as part of the Consairtín ‘22 festival.

Arena 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Steven Benedict looks at the films and career of French actress Jeanne Moreau.

THURSDAY 

An Braon Gaelach 

R na G, 8pm 

Singer and broadcaster Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh presents a great mix of trad music, old and new.

FRIDAY 

The Full Score 

LyricFM, 1pm 

The Carducci Quartet performs Cormac McCarthy's crossover jazz-classical quartet and Ravel's ground-breaking 1903 quartet - which itself holds the seeds of early jazz music.

Lyric Live 

LyricFM, 7pm 

It's time for a little summer swing courtesy of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra with Cormac McCarthy directing from the piano and Dana Masters on vocals.

RADIO REWIND 

The James Joyce Collection 

RTE.ie

A wide-spanning anthology of RTÉ Drama on One's Joyce radioplays - including the legendary 30-hour adaptation of Ulysses, uploaded for its centenary.

Podcast Corner: Book Exploder and three other shows to check out this week 

