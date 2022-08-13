Radio Highlights: Amy Dunne on Radio 1; Emmet Kirwan on RTÉ Arena

SATURDAY

Big Kids' Quiz

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am

Who doesn’t love a quiz of a weekend? Get your brains ticking and join quiz master Cassie for a weekly journey into a world of questions.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

Twenty years after the US invasion of Afghanistan, the Taliban returned to Kabul on 15 August 2021 - and Irish teacher Aoife McManus found herself trying to escape a city controlled by the new regime.

SUNDAY

Classical Kids

RTÉ Jr, 10am

Violinist Megan Churcher brings young listeners into the world of classical music.

My Passion, My Power RTÉ 1, 8pm When Amy Dunne was just 17, she found herself at the centre of a legal battle when she was refused permission to leave Ireland for an abortion, having learned that her baby was suffering from a fatal foetal abnormality. Now in her early thirties, and a mother to a teenage son, Amy is using her voice and experience to campaign for changes to Ireland’s abortion laws.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine talks to writer and illustrator Nick Drnaso about 'Acting Class', his new graphic novel that follows ten strangers who meet at a free acting class in an American community centre.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Ahead of her biggest Irish headline show this coming Saturday at King John’s Castle in Limerick, Dan Hegarty brings us a live set from Denise Chaila, recorded at last January’s Music Moves Europe Awards.

TUESDAY

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile

R na G, 1.30pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin interviews Doireann Ní Ghlacáin, musician and broadcaster, discussing musical influences on both sides of her family, from the Glackins and the Ó Riadas, and how she joined the world of broadcasting.

Emmet Kirwan: playwright and director: discusses his new show on Arena; Tuesday, 7pm; RTÉ 1 Pic: Mark Stedman Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Playwright Emmet Kirwan and Cork musician Eoin French (aka Talos) speak about 'Accents', their show for Dublin Fringe Fest; writer John Connolly on 'The Furies', a pair of short stories in one book featuring his detective, Charlie Parker.

Tumble

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A new science radio show and podcast to be enjoyed by the entire family, full of stories about new and exciting science discoveries.

WEDNESDAY

Camchuairt an Chonsairtín

R na G, 1.30pm

A concert by Aisling Lyons, Conal O’Kane and Alistair Anderson, held in the Old Ground Hotel in Ennis as part of the Consairtín ‘22 festival.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Steven Benedict looks at the films and career of French actress Jeanne Moreau.

THURSDAY

An Braon Gaelach

R na G, 8pm

Singer and broadcaster Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh presents a great mix of trad music, old and new.

FRIDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

The Carducci Quartet performs Cormac McCarthy's crossover jazz-classical quartet and Ravel's ground-breaking 1903 quartet - which itself holds the seeds of early jazz music.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

It's time for a little summer swing courtesy of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra with Cormac McCarthy directing from the piano and Dana Masters on vocals.

RADIO REWIND The James Joyce Collection RTE.ie A wide-spanning anthology of RTÉ Drama on One's Joyce radioplays - including the legendary 30-hour adaptation of Ulysses, uploaded for its centenary. Listen here.