Pogues pay tribute following death of bassist Darryl Hunt

Cheshire-born musician joined the Irish-influenced folk punk band in 1986, serving throughout the band's subsequent live and recorded ventures
Pogues pay tribute following death of bassist Darryl Hunt

Darryl Hunt of the Pogues

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 15:55
Mike McGrath Bryan

The death has occurred of former Pogues bassist and songwriter Darryl Hunt, according to the band's social media.

Joining the band as a musician in 1986 after serving as a roadie, Hunt played bass on the band's studio output from then on, starting with 1988's 'If I Should Fall from Grace with God', featuring mainstream breakthrough single 'Fairytale of New York', and concluding with writing 'Love You 'Til the End' on the band's final album, 'Pogue Mahone'.

The Pogues - Darryl Hunt, second from right
The Pogues - Darryl Hunt, second from right

The band quoted the song in their collective social media tributes, informing fans of the musician's passing at the age of 72.

Bandmates including Spider Stacy also paid individual homage.

Beginning his body of work with a BA in Fine Arts from Nottingham Trent University, Hunt had previously done stints in punk bands Plummet Airlines and The Favourites, while 'Love You 'Til the End' took on its own legacy, including as a recurring motif in 2007 romantic comedy film 'P.S. I Love You'.

Read More

'His music will live on': Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies aged 81

More in this section

Obituary: Olivia Newton-John the 'Miss Goody Two-Shoes' Obituary: Olivia Newton-John the 'Miss Goody Two-Shoes'
The Duchess Of Cornwall Attends The Man Booker Prize Podcast Corner: Book Exploder and three other shows to check out this week 
Simple Kid: Cork musician makes welcome return with third album  Simple Kid: Cork musician makes welcome return with third album 
Pogues pay tribute following death of bassist Darryl Hunt

'His music will live on': Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies aged 81

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices