Pogues pay tribute following death of bassist Darryl Hunt

The death has occurred of former Pogues bassist and songwriter Darryl Hunt, according to the band's social media.

We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022 ‘I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end’ pic.twitter.com/9TZWx8eLLc

Joining the band as a musician in 1986 after serving as a roadie, Hunt played bass on the band's studio output from then on, starting with 1988's 'If I Should Fall from Grace with God', featuring mainstream breakthrough single 'Fairytale of New York', and concluding with writing 'Love You 'Til the End' on the band's final album, 'Pogue Mahone'.

The Pogues - Darryl Hunt, second from right

The band quoted the song in their collective social media tributes, informing fans of the musician's passing at the age of 72.

Bandmates including Spider Stacy also paid individual homage.

This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. ‘It’s in the fridge’ #TrickyTrees https://t.co/O3wAbBAkI9 — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) August 9, 2022

Beginning his body of work with a BA in Fine Arts from Nottingham Trent University, Hunt had previously done stints in punk bands Plummet Airlines and The Favourites, while 'Love You 'Til the End' took on its own legacy, including as a recurring motif in 2007 romantic comedy film 'P.S. I Love You'.