Film Review: Jordan Peele risks becoming the next M. Night Shyamalan with Nope

★★★☆☆

Jordan Peele, the writer-director of the brilliant Get Out (2017) and the solid-but-unspectacular Us (2019), bravely offers a hostage to fortune with the title of his latest movie, Nope (16s).

Set in a remote valley in California, it stars Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, a horse rancher and wrangler struggling to make ends meet. When inexplicable events start happening on the ranch, OJ and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) try to film what they believe to be UFO sightings, only to discover that the alien invader is not only protective of its privacy, but a ravenous predator…

The prospect of Jordan Peele helming a sci-fi thriller is a mouth-watering one, but Nope promises far more than it delivers. Sci-fi fans want to believe, but Peele doesn’t make it easy for us to suspend our disbelief — there’s a Western element to this movie that extends to the alien invaders, whose spacecraft more resembles a flying Stetson than a saucer. Perhaps Peele is having fun with the conventions but if that is the case then he’s in a minority: the meandering story isn’t designed to create tension, and many of the supporting characters — the former TV child star Jupe (Steven Yeun), the cinematographer Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott) and the security expert Angel (Brandon Perea) — offer more by way of offbeat quirks than character development.

There’s also a bizarre subplot about a homicidal chimpanzee that is tenuously connected to the main story, the only purpose of which seems to be to distract the audience from how little is going on with OJ’s attempts to capture the aliens on film.

Daniel Kaluuya is strong in the lead role, and beautifully delivers the best comic lines (well, the same line twice), but otherwise Nope is nowhere near as gripping and disruptive a cinematic experience as Peele’s debut. Much more of this and he’ll turn into his generation’s M Night Shyamalan.

(cinema release)