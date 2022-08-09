'His music will live on': Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies aged 81

As one third of Holland–Dozier–Holland, the Detroit musician was responsible for some of Motown’s biggest hits of the 1960s
'His music will live on': Motown songwriter Lamont Dozier dies aged 81

Lamont Dozier (right) with his son, Lamont Dozier Jr. Picture: Instagram

Tue, 09 Aug, 2022 - 11:11
Michael Cragg

Lamont Dozier, the Motown legend behind hits for artists such as the Supremes, the Four Tops and the Isley Brothers, has died aged 81.

The news was confirmed by his son Lamont Dozier Jr on Instagram. No cause of death has been released as yet.

As one third of production team Holland–Dozier–Holland, Dozier was responsible for 10 of the Supremes’ 12 US No 1 singles, including Baby Love and You Keep Me Hanging On.

The trio was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990.

Ronnie Wood, who covered the trio’s 1963 single Leaving Home in 2001, paid tribute to Dozier on Twitter. 

“God bless Lamont,” he wrote. “His music will live on.” 

Born in Detroit, Michigan on 16 June, 1941, Dozier started his musical career working for a few Detroit labels with little success. His luck changed in 1962 when he and songwriting brothers Brian and Eddie Holland started work at Motown. They hit the ground running, scoring three hits – Come and Get These Memories, Heatwave, and Quicksand – for Martha and The Vandellas.

They were followed in 1964 by Where Did Our Love Go, the first of 10 US chart-toppers the trio would write for The Supremes. Four years later, having helped define the Motown sound, Holland–Dozier–Holland left the label to start the Invictus and Hot Wax labels. Dozier would go on to record as a soloist for both labels.

After leaving Holland–Dozier–Holland in 1973, Dozier focused on his solo career, with one of his early singles, Going Back To My Roots, later becoming a huge success for disco group Odyssey in 1981.

Seven years later Dozier collaborated with Phil Collins on the US number 1 Two Hearts, winning the pair a Golden Globe and a Grammy. Dozier also worked with other British artists during the 80s, including Alison Moyet and Simply Red.

Dozier is survived by his second wife, Barbara Ullman Dozier, and his six children.

  • The Guardian

Read More

Obituary: Olivia Newton-John the 'Miss Goody Two-Shoes'

More in this section

The Duchess Of Cornwall Attends The Man Booker Prize Podcast Corner: Book Exploder and three other shows to check out this week 
Simple Kid: Cork musician makes welcome return with third album  Simple Kid: Cork musician makes welcome return with third album 
Dr Eva’s Great Escape review: Heartbreak hotel as project pushed marriage to breaking point  Dr Eva’s Great Escape review: Heartbreak hotel as project pushed marriage to breaking point 
<p>Despite her Melbourne accent, she had been born in the UK and therefore – as she informed a US television audience in 1980 – she was technically “Miss Goody Two-Shoes from England”. Picture: Olivia Newton-John/Facebook</p>

Obituary: Olivia Newton-John the 'Miss Goody Two-Shoes'

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices