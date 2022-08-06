Radio Highlights: new docs on Radio 1; R na G tours the Gaeltachtaí

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha brings R na G's coverage Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to a close from Mullingar.
The curious connection between Ireland and one of America’s greatest unsolved crimes – the so-called Zodiac Serial Killer who was at large in California in the 1960s.
Taking to the ones and twos this week is 11-year-old Logan Kelly from Co. Kildare - who loves listening to his records or reading a good book while listening to John Creedon in the evenings. If your child would like to have a go too, email junior@rte.ie.
Irish women tell their stories of passion, resilience and survival - in episode 1, Mary Kate Slattery tells her story of anorexia and her fight against this powerful enemy.
Timlín Ó Cearnaigh interviews Bríd Bean Uí Bhrádaigh, speaking in 1988 after the funeral of her son Kevin Brady, who was one of three people killed by loyalist Michael Stone at an IRA funeral in Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.
Brigid Mae Power and Niamh Regan discuss their gig next Sunday (August 14) at Keep Her Lit, a new folk and traditional music festival that will take place in the village of Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.
Thomas Lynch, poet, on his New and Selected Poems anthology; Luke Murphy on Slow Tide, his new dance show at Kilkenny Arts Festival.
The transmission of tradition from generation to generation in Múscraí in the Cork Gaeltacht is the theme of one of a week of special episodes for R na G's 50th anniversary.
It's brand new Studio 8 action tonight with Dan Hegarty, as dream-pop artist Daire Heffernan followers her ‘Wasters’ EP with a full-band session and an interview.
Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.
In this final episode, Professor Bumbledumm, with junior Scientists Milo Acosta and Luc Nanena, investigate our sense of consciousness with Professor of Neuroscience at University of Sussex, Anil Seth, and Professor of Philosophy at University of Glasgow, Fiona MacPherson.
Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a recent Nottingham, UK gig by psych-rock veterans Spiritualized.
The Gaeltacht as it is today, live from Corca Dhuibhne, to wrap up a special week of 50th-anniversary programming for R na G.
Joining pianist Barry Douglas in a concert from Opera Berlioz, Montpellier as part of the 2022 Occitanie Montpellier Festival.
On Bank Holiday Monday last, the bauld Ray "Wingnut" Cuddihy continued his acclaimed series of music specials, further drawing the lines between Ireland's musical tradition, and modern-day sounds - this time focusing on rhythm.