Radio Highlights: new docs on Radio 1; R na G tours the Gaeltachtaí

SATURDAY

Rabharta Ceoil ón bhFleadh

R na G, 1.20pm

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha brings R na G's coverage Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann to a close from Mullingar.

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 2pm

The curious connection between Ireland and one of America’s greatest unsolved crimes – the so-called Zodiac Serial Killer who was at large in California in the 1960s.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Taking to the ones and twos this week is 11-year-old Logan Kelly from Co. Kildare - who loves listening to his records or reading a good book while listening to John Creedon in the evenings. If your child would like to have a go too, email junior@rte.ie.

SUNDAY

My Passion, My Power RTÉ 1, 8pm Irish women tell their stories of passion, resilience and survival - in episode 1, Mary Kate Slattery tells her story of anorexia and her fight against this powerful enemy.

MONDAY

Idir Mise agus Tusa

R na G, 1.30pm

Timlín Ó Cearnaigh interviews Bríd Bean Uí Bhrádaigh, speaking in 1988 after the funeral of her son Kevin Brady, who was one of three people killed by loyalist Michael Stone at an IRA funeral in Milltown Cemetery in Belfast.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Brigid Mae Power and Niamh Regan discuss their gig next Sunday (August 14) at Keep Her Lit, a new folk and traditional music festival that will take place in the village of Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Thomas Lynch, poet, on his New and Selected Poems anthology; Luke Murphy on Slow Tide, his new dance show at Kilkenny Arts Festival.

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

The transmission of tradition from generation to generation in Múscraí in the Cork Gaeltacht is the theme of one of a week of special episodes for R na G's 50th anniversary.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm It's brand new Studio 8 action tonight with Dan Hegarty, as dream-pop artist Daire Heffernan followers her ‘Wasters’ EP with a full-band session and an interview.

WEDNESDAY

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

THURSDAY

The Science of Sense

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

In this final episode, Professor Bumbledumm, with junior Scientists Milo Acosta and Luc Nanena, investigate our sense of consciousness with Professor of Neuroscience at University of Sussex, Anil Seth, and Professor of Philosophy at University of Glasgow, Fiona MacPherson. ​

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty presents highlights from a recent Nottingham, UK gig by psych-rock veterans Spiritualized.

FRIDAY

An Saol ó Dheas R na G, 12pm The Gaeltacht as it is today, live from Corca Dhuibhne, to wrap up a special week of 50th-anniversary programming for R na G.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Joining pianist Barry Douglas in a concert from Opera Berlioz, Montpellier as part of the 2022 Occitanie Montpellier Festival.

RADIO REWIND

Mise Freshin'

rte.ie

On Bank Holiday Monday last, the bauld Ray "Wingnut" Cuddihy continued his acclaimed series of music specials, further drawing the lines between Ireland's musical tradition, and modern-day sounds - this time focusing on rhythm.