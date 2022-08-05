Film Review: Prey is a surprisingly inventive addition to the Predator franchise

Dakota Beavers as Taabe in 20th Century Studios’ PREY, exclusively on Hulu. Photo by David Bukach. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. for declan burke caroline delaney

Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 17:02
Declan Burke

A belated origin story for the alien Predator who first had the misfortune to run into Arnold Schwarzenegger way back in 1987, Prey (15A) opens in 1719 on the Great Northern Plains with the young Comanche Naru (Amber Midthunder) determined to establish her place in the tribe’s pecking order on her first big hunt. 

(L-R): Dakota Beavers as Taabe and Amber Midthunder as Naru in 20th Century Studios' PREY
(L-R): Dakota Beavers as Taabe and Amber Midthunder as Naru in 20th Century Studios' PREY

Refusing to listen to her mother, who tells her that ‘the purpose of a hunt is not to kill, but to survive,’ Naru heads off to make her name, and quickly encounters the Predator (Dane DiLiegro), the ultimate killer in the pitiless world of the North American wilderness. 

Written by Patrick Alison and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Prey is a gripping actioner that pits the technology-savvy Predator against a young woman employing Bronze Age weaponry. 

Amber Midthunder delivers a powerful performance as the resourceful Naru, as she and her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) gradually come to terms with the Predator’s awesome power, but also start to understand its weakness – the Predator can only ‘see’ creatures it perceives as a threat, and thus fails to realise that, when it comes to humans, the female of the species is deadlier than the male. 

(L-R): Samiyah Crowfoot as Young Comanche Girl and Amber Midthunder as Naru in 20th Century Studios' PREY
(L-R): Samiyah Crowfoot as Young Comanche Girl and Amber Midthunder as Naru in 20th Century Studios' PREY

Mind you, it comes as no surprise to learn that, in the unforgiving forests of North America, and amid a veritable menagerie of wolves, mountain lions, bears and a homicidal alien, the most rapacious predator is the buffalo-slaughtering white man. 

A taut, pulsating thriller, and one that takes place largely by night to enhance its suspense, Prey is a surprisingly inventive addition to the Predator franchise. (Disney+)

More in this section

