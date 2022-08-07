Five Things for the Week Ahead: Tadhg Hickey tackles John B. Keane

Also: An Cailín Ciúin at the Triskel; Elvis ar TG4; fashion under a lens at the Glucksman; and new local music at the former Larry Tompkins' Pub
Tadhg Hickey: this postman only knocks once; The Everyman, Cork; throughout August

Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |exhibition|

Fashion Show: Clothing, Art and Activism

Ongoing; Glucksman Museum, UCC

Curated by Chris Clarke and Fiona Kearney as part of the Creative Europe BEAM UP project, Fashion Show is an exhibition of Irish and international artists that looks at clothing as subject matter, material, and advocacy.

  • More information here.

2 |cinema|

An Cailín Ciúin

From Sunday August 7; Triskel Arts Centre

Irish-language Oscar-longlisted feature comes back to the Triskel as part of its victory lap ahead of awards season.

  • Tickets on sale here.

3 |theatre|

Letters of a Country Postman

From Wednesday August 10; The Everyman, Cork

Your aul’ segocia Mocky Fondoo is sharing his long-learnt lessons in the ways of the post - over the course of an eventful summer, the colourful characters of the Ballyfee Postal District come to life in a brand-new adaptation for the stage of John B. Keane’s much-loved novella.

  • More information and tickets on sale here.

4 |television|

The King

Wednesday August 10; TG4

With archive footage of Elvis Presley and James Carville, directed by Eugene Jarecki. Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, a musical road trip across America in his 1963 Rolls Royce explores how a country boy lost his authenticity and became a king while his country lost her democracy and became an empire.

5 |live music|

Vexed Night: Messyng FC, Arthur Itis and Jinn

Thursday August 11; Crack Jenny's, Cork

It isn't news to the city's young gig-goers that the former Larry Tompkins' Pub on Lavitt's Quay has been transformed into a bustling hub of electronic music under the name of Crack Jenny's, but long-time revellers might still need time to adjust - Kerry bedroom-pop lads Messyng FC headline a monthly residency run by local cross-genre promoters Vexed.

  • Tickets are available here.

