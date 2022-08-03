A Question of Taste: Cork artist Nuala O'Donovan 

Nuala O’Donovan is an artist from Cork city, who currently has a residency in Dublin at the Dean Art Studios, associated with the Dean Hotel. “I make sculptural work based on patterns and forms in nature and use porcelain clay as my main material,” says Nuala. See https://thedean.ie/dean-arts-studio/

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

Paulo Coelho – Veronika Decides to Die. Despite the title it was a life affirming story. The story is about living, the false promises of consumerism and explores the real essentials for fulfillment and happiness. Coelho wraps all that up in a great story.

I’ve rediscovered my love of reading during the lockdowns. Most of the books I read now are passed on from friends or borrowed from the library. That way there's no commitment – If a book doesn’t engage in the first chapter, I can return it – guilt free. I’ve really enjoyed Graham Norton’s books, and anything by Margaret Atwood or Hilary Mantel is guaranteed to be brilliant.

Best recent film:

I haven't been to the cinema since pre lockdown, so I’ll pick one of my all-time favorites that I watched again recently: Persuasion, starring Amanda Root and Ciaran Hinds.

Best recent exhibition you’ve seen:

Henry Moore at Hauser and Wirth, Somerset, UK.

Best music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Annie Lennox

First ever piece of art that really moved you:

Early One Morning by Anthony Caro. I'd seen many images of Caro’s work but when but when I saw the work in an exhibition for the first time it was such a different and immersive experience. The material, detail, light and colour – changed completely as you move in and around the work. Sculpture can't really be appreciated through images – it’s immersive and everchanging in response to light and environment. Sculpture is an experience: which must be in person, in the real world.

The best exhibition you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

I’ll pick the one that was a turning point for me. An exhibition by a group called ‘Creative Salvage’ – punk inspired furniture forged from junkyard finds, scrap metal, recycled building materials, scrap cars etc. reinterpreting classical traditions to make pieces which were beautiful, and exciting because they didn’t attempt to hide the source of the materials used. The furniture makers/artists have become famous since: Tom Dixon, Andre Dubreuil, Ron Arad, Mark Brazier Jones, Danny Lane, Joe Rush, Jon Mills.

It was such exciting work – made in small workshops - picking up on the anarchic energy of ‘80s London. After the exhibition I decided to give up the day job and go back to college to study design through materials – metal and glass. I saved for a year and did that – best decision ever!

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Art history, BBC adaptations of classic novels, Scandi detective series (hooked since The Bridge), Vera, and currently Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

Lyric FM – in the early mornings and the evening – John Kelly’s playlist is great while working. Future Proof on Sundays on Newstalk. BBC Radio 6 for music and podcasts.

You're curating your dream exhibition – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Anthony Caro, Alexander Calder, Nick Cave, Maud Cotter, Dorothy Cross, Richard Deacon, Theaster Gates... too many to list!

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I’m very bad at recognising celebrities – but I once spotted Tom Waits nearby in the crowd at Sinead O’Connor concert. Great concert and interesting to know that Tom Waites exists in the real world!

In your own life, have you been doing anything in particular in relation to climate change, biodiversity, etc?

I’m really trying to reduce my use of plastics, in particular food packaging and synthetic fabrics which generate micro plastics. We have a small city garden, but combined with all our neighbours’ gardens, it forms a large green area for insects and wildlife.

A hot compost bin to recycle garden and food waste has really reduced the amount of waste from our household and makes free compost and fertiliser in return. We planted some trees which have lured some birds in – a joy to watch - and have lots of insect life in the wild parts of the garden. I’m trying to cut back on data usage as the energy used by data storage facilities is a problem. I’m trying to waste less. We have one family car, but I take public transport or walk in general.