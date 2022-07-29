Kerry-based artist Pauline Bewick dies aged 86

She died peacefully at home last night
Kerry-based artist Pauline Bewick dies aged 86

The late Kerry artist Pauline Bewick pictured at work in her studio near Glenbeigh, County Kerry. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 14:10
Sarah Cullen

Artist Pauline Bewick has died aged 86. 

She died "peacefully, at her residence, in the company of her loving family" last night and is survived by her daughters, Poppy and Holly Melia and four grandchildren.

A member of Aosdana, Bewick was born in England but based in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry since the 1970s and worked across a number of different artistic mediums. She was well known for her work on the Yellow Man Series. 

In 2005, Pauline Bewick donated a collection of over 500 of her artworks, representing both her experience and all stages of a woman’s life, to the Irish State. 

These pieces are now on permanent display in Waterford and Kerry.

Pauline's website says  "for more than 80 years Pauline Bewick has represented her life in sketchbooks, sculpture, paper, canvas, tapestry, ceramics, glass and the written word - pouring her emotions and thoughts into whatever medium she chooses to master."

Read More

Free spirit: Artist Pauline Bewick on living life in technicolour

More in this section

Disney's The Lion King European Premiere - London Beyonce releases highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance
Cillian Murphy debuts as ‘father of atomic bomb’ in Oppenheimer teaser Cillian Murphy debuts as ‘father of atomic bomb’ in Oppenheimer teaser
Film review: DC League of Super-Pets entertains with in-jokes for older fans Film review: DC League of Super-Pets entertains with in-jokes for older fans
Kerry-based artist Pauline Bewick dies aged 86

Four takeaways from Beyonce’s dancefloor-focused new album

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices