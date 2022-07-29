Kerry-based artist Pauline Bewick dies aged 86

Artist Pauline Bewick has died aged 86.

She died "peacefully, at her residence, in the company of her loving family" last night and is survived by her daughters, Poppy and Holly Melia and four grandchildren.

A member of Aosdana, Bewick was born in England but based in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry since the 1970s and worked across a number of different artistic mediums. She was well known for her work on the Yellow Man Series.

In 2005, Pauline Bewick donated a collection of over 500 of her artworks, representing both her experience and all stages of a woman’s life, to the Irish State.

These pieces are now on permanent display in Waterford and Kerry.

Pauline's website says "for more than 80 years Pauline Bewick has represented her life in sketchbooks, sculpture, paper, canvas, tapestry, ceramics, glass and the written word - pouring her emotions and thoughts into whatever medium she chooses to master."