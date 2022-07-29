Cillian Murphy debuts as ‘father of atomic bomb’ in Oppenheimer teaser

Cillian Murphy is a favourite collaborator of Christopher Nolan
Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer (Warner Bros/PA)

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 08:40
Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Cillian Murphy has been pictured for the first time playing J Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited with the creation of the atomic bomb.

The Peaky Blinders star, 46, takes on the role for Christopher Nolan’s forthcoming film about the Manhattan Project, America’s Second World War plan to be first to develop nuclear weapons.

A one-minute teaser shows Murphy standing in front of a window looking out across the desert as a timer counts down to the moment “the world changes forever”.

Murphy is also seen walking down a corridor flanked by other physicists, his face covered in shadow cast by his hat.

As flames erupt across the screen, a voice says: “You gave them the power to destroy themselves and made him the most important man that has ever lived.”

Theoretical physicist Oppenheimer lived between 1904 and 1967 and is known as the “father of the atomic bomb”.

Emily Blunt will star as Oppenheimer’s wife Katherine, while Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr are also reportedly appearing.

The film is based on the 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph And Tragedy Of J Robert Oppenheimer, by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Murphy is a favourite collaborator of Nolan, 51, with the pair previously working together on the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

As well as directing Oppenheimer, Nolan wrote the film’s script.

Oppenheimer is set for release on July 21 2023.

OppenheimerPlace: UK
