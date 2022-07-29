Film review: Gabriel Byrne is delightfully roguish in Death of a Ladies’ Man

★★★★☆
It’s a bold move, calling your film after one of Leonard Cohen’s least-loved albums, but(15A) certainly fits the bill.
Lecturing on poetry in a Montreal university, Irish exile Sam O’Shea (Gabriel Byrne) is a hard-drinking serial philanderer who is shocked to discover that his latest wife is cheating on him. Ramping up on the hard stuff, Sam plunges into a downward spiral of ‘trippy, booze-fuelled psychosis’, during which he experiences hallucinations that include fire-breathing dragons and conversations with his dead father, Ben (Brian Gleeson).