Question of Taste: Cork conductor Conor Palliser 

Conor Palliser is a conductor and musician, as well as teaching at the MTU Cork School of Music. Over the next few nights, from July 28-31, he will be conducting at Cork Opera House for Morrígan, a new opera by John O’Brien and Éadaoin O’Donoghue — which tells the story of Deirdre and the Sons of Usna. "It is particularly special to be part of something on this epic scale after the recent pandemic-filled years," he says.

Best recent book you've read:

I recently just finished a large volume of Roald Dahl’s short stories — perfect reading after a day of rehearsing. Stories filled with twisted and grotesque themes but somehow always uplifting! Unlike any other short story collection I have read.

Best recent film:

I finally watched the remake of West Side Story and I adored it from beginning to end. Rarely have I felt as much that I am truly watching a “live” performance from a screen version of a musical.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

At the end of June, I travelled to Navan to see a youth opera, Horse, Ape, Bird by David Coonan and Dylan Coburn Gray which reminded me what live performance is all about. It was deeply moving, funny, and thought-provoking with a cast mainly made up of teenagers who had never been on stage before.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Well, besides Morrígan, I have been listening to András Schiff playing Bach’s Partitas — he’s magical and immediately grabs your full attention.

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

16 bars before letter L, in the first movement of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8! I vividly remember that moment during the first full rehearsal with the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland when I was 14. It was the first time the hairs stood up on the back of my neck from music and I have been addicted ever since.

The best concert you've ever seen:

Choosing one is nearly impossible, but seeing Bernard Haitink’s second-last ever concert when he conducted Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 at the age of 90 with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra is something that I will always treasure.

TV viewing:

I tend to watch all sorts of different genres but recently I have been enjoying some shorter series like The Cry, You Don’t Know Me, and Bodyguard. Better Call Saul Season 6 has been the TV highlight of 2022 so far for me. I try to catch Manchester United games as much as possible but let’s not talk about that until things start to improve next season.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I think RTÉ Lyric FM does a wonderful job across the board. In particular, I look forward to George Hamilton’s music choices at the weekends. Cliodhna Ryan’s Bittersweet Symphony podcast is a must-listen at the moment — refreshingly open conversations with musicians regarding their lives during the pandemic.

You're curating your dream festival — which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Two of those I have mentioned above, Bernard Haitink and András Schiff, and with them, The Beatles to ensure the 6-week (why not?!) festival is a sell-out and also because it’s The Beatles!

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I once met Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands who commented that I was very tall.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era — where, when, and why?

It would be fascinating to see Franz Liszt’s piano recitals when he played at the Imperial Hotel, Cork in December 1840 and January 1841, and perhaps chat to him afterwards about all the other famous artists that he interacted with throughout his life.