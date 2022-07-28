Indiependence 22: Everything you need to know about the trip to Mitchelstown

What's this, then?

INDIE22 - more commonly referred to as Indiependence Festival - returns this weekend after a live absence of over two years from its site at Deer Farm in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. The festival has long been entrenched as an end-of-summer event, managing to draw an age-varied crowd throughout the weekend, though historically appealing to legacy indie fans and young, casual festival goers.

Who's playing?

Pop producers Rudimental, pop-rockers Bastille and dance music legend Fatboy Slim head up the weekend's offerings; ones to watch include Belfast rockers Dea Matrona, Dublin sludge band Strangers with Guns, Dublin rapper Jafaris, singer Erica-Cody, and metallers-turned-trad/groovy/acoustic-outfit The Scratch.

What else is on?

For easy, familiar music fare, there are silent discos and the 80s vs 90s cover band on hand each night of the weekend.

The day-by-day breakdown of Indiependence 2022.

Are there tickets?

Early-bird tix were sold out quickly, but at the time of writing, weekend and day passes are still available on Ticketmaster. Festival is over 18s, usual ID requirements apply - no family tickets or events are available.

How do I get there?

Driving from Dublin: Follow the M7 out of Dublin southbound. Once through the toll plaza, travel for 4km and take the slip road for Cork. Follow this for approximately one hour until you see the first sign for Mitchelstown. Take this exit. Turn right at the first roundabout crossing back over the motorway, straight through the second and left at the third signposted Mitchelstown. Continue on this road for 3km and you will see the festival on your right hand side. You will need to pass the site to the roundabout to turn and enter the site without crossing the line of traffic.

Follow the M7 out of Dublin southbound. Once through the toll plaza, travel for 4km and take the slip road for Cork. Follow this for approximately one hour until you see the first sign for Mitchelstown. Take this exit. Turn right at the first roundabout crossing back over the motorway, straight through the second and left at the third signposted Mitchelstown. Continue on this road for 3km and you will see the festival on your right hand side. You will need to pass the site to the roundabout to turn and enter the site without crossing the line of traffic. Driving from Cork: Follow the M8 northbound from Cork City. Head through the toll plaza. It should take you approximately twenty minutes from the toll plaza to the Mitchelstown exit (If you miss it, take the next one and follow the Dublin instructions from the exit above). At the top of the slip road, continue straight through the roundabout signposted Mitchelstown. Continue on this road (Its a 60km zone with a speed camera so slow down!) until you reach the next roundabout, again, straight through signposted Mitchelstown. This will take you down the main street of the town. Continue straight through the town until you come to a roundabout on the far side, take the third exit, signposted Dublin and the festival site is on your left hand side.

Follow the M8 northbound from Cork City. Head through the toll plaza. It should take you approximately twenty minutes from the toll plaza to the Mitchelstown exit (If you miss it, take the next one and follow the Dublin instructions from the exit above). At the top of the slip road, continue straight through the roundabout signposted Mitchelstown. Continue on this road (Its a 60km zone with a speed camera so slow down!) until you reach the next roundabout, again, straight through signposted Mitchelstown. This will take you down the main street of the town. Continue straight through the town until you come to a roundabout on the far side, take the third exit, signposted Dublin and the festival site is on your left hand side. There are also buses being laid on, and info on car routes from Galway and Waterford - more information at the festival's website.

What's the parking situation?

Full information on main parking arrangements, alternative arrangements in the event of weather, and drop-off points are available on the festival's website.

Fatboy Slim.

What time is kickoff?

Car parking is open from 10.00am on Friday July 29; gates open at the arena at 4pm on Friday, and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

What's the camping like?

Standard and 'green' campsites are available, as well as the now-standard bougie glamping options, this year taking the form of FestiHuts and Pitched Perfect. More here.

What about facilities?

Showers, toilets, phone-charging points and such will all be available. Hangovers can be serviced at the campsite breakfast areas, while serious medical emergencies will be seen to at a series of medical and welfare points onsite.

What's the craic with accessibility?

Patrons with access requirements are asked to give the festival a shout.

More information is available at the festival's FAQs page.