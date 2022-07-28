All Together Now: Line-up, dodging traffic jams, no cash - everything you need to know 

What's this, then?

All Together Now festival's third edition takes place this weekend at Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford - its first live excursion since the outbreak of the Covid crisis. Specialising in broadly alternative music and culture, it's positioned itself as a less hectic option for the summer festival slate, and will accordingly feature food, exercise and family areas.

Who's playing?

International headliners include Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Underworld, Groove Armada, DIIV, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard; while the homegrown contingent is led by The Altered Hours, Denise Chaila, CMAT, Gilla Band and Pretty Happy.

Nick Cave.

How do I get there?

All Together Now has, in the past, been beset by traffic issues, something that organisers are seeking to address by providing specific routes given to people coming from different parts of the country.

Organisers are also asking people to avoid using Google Maps, sat-nav and other online mapping services, as they won't lead directly to the festival site - and to avoid driving via Carrick-on-Suir.

Drivers coming from Cork or the southwest will take the N25, turning off left at McGrath’s Cross, and then turning immediately right towards Kilmacthomas. They will then be directed through the village of Kilmacthomas staying on the R677 until they reach Gate 4.

Drivers from Dublin and the east/northeast will take the M9 south to its end at Grannagh Junction Roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the N25 ramp heading west towards Cork/Waterford (South), and proceed towards the N25 (west towards Cork) via the N25 Interchange. At the N25 Kilmeaden Interchange (Carrick Road Roundabout), take the 3rd exit onto R680 towards the town of Portlaw, where drivers will be directed out the Clonegam Road and enter via Gate 6 for access to the car park.

For more information and directions to camp from other locations, as well as info on other modes of transport including buses and taxis, click here.

What else is on?

A whole heap of spoken-word and comedy shows will include brunches with Blindboy Boatclub and David O'Doherty, while Claire Keegan, Jim Sheridan and Aidan Gillen are among the many speakers at the All Curious Minds tent throughout the weekend.

Culinary efforts will be hosted/overseen by this parish's Joe McNamee at the Theatre of Food stage, as part of a massive offering of festival food-fare, with stalls, workshops and other initiatives on all weekend.

The aforementioned wellness and family areas will also be available, while installation art and a pop-up library will provide extra engagement onsite.

All Together Now in 2019. Picture: Aerial.ie

Are there tickets?

As of this week, completely sold out through official channels, though it's always worth keeping an eye on social media for people having to flip their tickets at the last minute.

The festival is accepting tickets for the postponed 2020 and 2021 editions - and organisers ask festival-goers to please be vigilant of forged or phony tickets.

What are the age limits?

21s and over for primary ticket-holders, family tickets only apply for kids 12 and under.

What about accessibility requirements?

Applications for disability access are closed.

What's this about a cashless event?

ATN will apparently be completely free of physical cash this year at stalls, etc. All bars, concessions and traders will accept contactless payments or chip & PIN payments, with Apple Pay, Android Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Wallet and contactless cards.

What about facilities?

There'll be onsite toilets, showers, phone charging points and lockers for storage (€33 to book for the weekend).

What's the parking situation?

Car parks will be open from 9am on Friday July 29 until Monday August 1. All parking is free. Early-entry pass holders can gain access to the car parks from 4pm on Thursday July 28. Roadside parking is not allowed in any area.

All other information and FAQs can be found on the festival's website.