Hughie O’Donoghue: Why I paired Michael Collins with Suffragette activist Emily Davison

Hughie O’Donoghue is an artist known for the breadth of his subject matter and the epic scale of his paintings. Born in Manchester of Irish parents, he settled in Co Kilkenny in the 1980s, producing series of work on subjects as diverse as the Crucifixion, bog bodies, and his father’s experiences in the British Army in World War II.

More recently, he has divided his time between homes in London and north Mayo, where, growing up, he holidayed with his mother’s family each year.

O’Donoghue’s sense of a dual identity, as an artist who is simultaneously Irish and English, has partly inspired the six large artworks in Original Sins, his current exhibition at the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin. Combining painting with photography, they take as their subject six historical or mythological figures; three are Irish, the others English, and in each case, he has paired a female character with a male.

Thus the 6th century Irish saint Deirbhile is coupled with the Anglo-Saxon King Wuffa, the Irish princess Aoife McMurrough with the Norman King William the Conqueror, and the Irish revolutionary Michael Collins with Emily Davison, the English suffragette who was killed by King George V’s horse when they collided on the track at the 1913 Derby.

O’Donoghue’s show is installed in the Shaw Room, where hangs Daniel Maclise’s 1854 painting The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife. Maclise’s masterpiece describes the union between Aoife, the daughter of Dermot MacMurrough, the King of Leinster, and Richard ‘Strongbow’ de Clare in 1170, an event that cemented the Anglo-Norman conquest of Ireland. When O’Donoghue was invited to create a new body of work for the room, as part of the National Gallery’s Decade of Centenaries programme, he was told the painting – at nearly 17’ wide - could not be moved.

“I thought at first that The Marriage of Strongbow and Aoife might be an obstacle,” he says. “But then I realised that all I could do was make a body of work that responds to it, by acknowledging that history is not simple, but complex. What I was trying to do was illuminate Maclise’s painting, which was not the kind of thing I had ever done before, so I actually found it exciting.”

Selecting the characters for his artworks was a long process, he says, and one that required a great deal of research. “I tried to set the brackets as wide as I could,” he says. “What I came up with is the 20th Century at one end and the Dark Ages or mythology at the other.”

O’Donoghue saw Aoife as the connecting point with Maclise’s painting. “And the obvious thing would have been to pair her with Strongbow. But I thought William the Conqueror was a far more significant figure. He was an invader, and very clever; he came with Papal authority. He had no claim to the throne of England, but he went ahead and dispossessed the English anyway.”

He decided to include St Deirbhile “because she’s on my doorstep in north Mayo. We live close to her church and shrine in Belmullet, where people still go because they believe in the curative power of the water. And I chose to pair her with Wuffa because his history is similar to hers, but different as well. Wuffa was probably the first English-born King of East Anglia; he sought power and authority and dominion, whereas Deirbhile was part of the Irish monastic tradition, and her life was far humbler. So Deirbhile and Wuffa are opposites, which is very powerful in the Irish tradition.”

Hughie O’Donoghue with more works from Original Sins. Picture: Anthony Hobbs

The most recognisable character in the paintings is Michael Collins, the centenary of whose death occurs on August 22. “Collins was a hugely charismatic Irish character, and a revolutionary, and I chose to pair him with Emily Davison rather than, say, Winston Churchill, because she was an extreme English revolutionary and a woman. I also used the image of the horse she was knocked down by on Derby Day 1913, just before World War I, because Irish people connect with horses, and the horse is a tragic figure too.”

O’Donoghue’s models for the project are all members of his immediate family. “My wife, my daughter, my son, my daughter-in-law, and our dog… and that’s it, really. I thought of them as being like a troop of actors who’d adopt the roles. My son Vincent posed for all three male characters; Collins, William the Conqueror and Wuffa. He’s the image of Collins, particularly when he wears clothes similar to those Collins wore when he went to London to negotiate the Treaty.”

O’Donoghue chose to work on sheets of industrial tarpaulin, rather than canvas. “Tarpaulin’s not really designed for making art,” he says. “The sheets are huge, 12’ tall by 9’ wide. I had to degrease them, and prime them for painting. But the Shaw Room, with its Corinthian columns, its huge marble busts and its 18th portraiture, screams authority, and the tarpaulin sheets, in contrast, are like the workings of the common man.”

O’Donoghue layered paint on the tarpaulin, then added the photographic images of his models – printed on transparent Japanese paper – before completing the works with further coats of paint. “Ultimately, the sheets of tarpaulin have a feeling of tapestry about them, but they’re also industrial.”

He’s not sure what will become of the pieces when the exhibition finishes in June. “It’s a great honour to have been given three months in the National Gallery of Ireland to show this work, and that, to me, is fulfilment as an artist, to have been given that platform. But I didn’t make the paintings with any other destination in mind. I’d like to keep them together, and if at the end of the day, they come back to me, I’ll store them in my own collection.”

O’Donoghue is fortunate, he says, to have a number of dedicated collectors who buy his work, which allows him the freedom to work on projects such as Original Sins. “There are a lot of artists out there, it’s very competitive and that’s just the nature of it. [Irish-born conceptual artist] Michael Craig Martin was once asked what advice he would give to a young artist. His answer was brilliant; he said, ‘If there is anything else you can do, do that. Anything.’ I wouldn't recommend making art for a living either.”

For O’Donoghue, however, painting has always been his vocation. “I suppose my art making is a bit like a process of trying to understand the world,” he says. “My subject matter is quite serious because my work as an artist is trying to excavate some kind of meaning. When I go into a subject, I go into it in depth.

"It's not about how clever I can be, it’s about finding something that moves me, that I can connect with. I do look for subjects consciously, I try to expand my repertoire. Art comes close to philosophy and religion, I think, because you are making some kind of statement about the world as you see it.”