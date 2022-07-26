Not done pro bono: U2 rumoured for residency at new €1.8bn Las Vegas arena

Dublin stadium-rockers will wear in the PA system at the Nevada gambling town's new MSG Sphere venue, the first in a series from the Madison Square Garden organisation
Bono on stage at Slane in 2001. Pic: Chris Bacon

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 10:57
Mike McGrath Bryan

Globe-trotting rock titans U2 will play the first performances at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada when the $1.8 (€1.77) billion arena opens next year, according to a report in US music paper Billboard.

The dates will be part of "a multi-show residency" by the Dublin outfit at the new facility, spearheaded by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, and described as "offering fans a multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created". 

The venue is set to hold 20,000 people standing, or 17,500 seats, and will include 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, a spatial audio system and an "exterior exosphere" that changes the building’s appearance via fully programmable LED panels.

The gigs are mooted to be spread out over several months and be performed on non-consecutive days, though it's worth noting that neither venue management or U2's camp have officially commented on the rumoured dates. 

U2 are the second-highest-grossing touring band of all time behind The Rolling Stones, according to Billboard Boxscore, with $2.22 billion earned and 28.3 million tickets sold.

A second MSG Sphere is already being planned in London, and was greenlit to begin construction in March 2023.

