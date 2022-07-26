Not done pro bono: U2 rumoured for residency at new €1.8bn Las Vegas arena

Globe-trotting rock titans U2 will play the first performances at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada when the $1.8 (€1.77) billion arena opens next year, according to a report in US music paper Billboard.

The dates will be part of "a multi-show residency" by the Dublin outfit at the new facility, spearheaded by Madison Square Garden Entertainment, and described as "offering fans a multi-sensory experience of sound and light inside the largest spherical structure ever created".