Podcast Corner: Five more shows for summer listening 

For the Irish music fan; The IMRO Podcast

Journalist Aoife Barry hosted the first four episodes of this show, looking at issues in the music industry such as gender parity, AI, and mental health and mindfulness. Music critic Zara Hedderman is taking over host duties for the next instalment of the show, which began with her interviewing Bell X1 and HousePlants frontman Paul Noonan, discussing his initial teenage forays into music, offering biscuits to PJ Harvey, music therapy, and his favourite desserts — apple crumble, apparently.

For the festival-goer: The Rise and Fall of T in the Park (BBC Sounds)

Scotland’s answer to Oxegen (remember Oxegen!?), T in the Park, was one of the biggest festivals in the UK, an institution for teenagers making their first forays into music festivals. This eight-episode series (each clocking in at 15 minutes) captures the hedonistic rise and asks what happened to T — basically, it had to change location, some issues came along with that, and tragedy struck. But the music fans will always have the memories. A nice nostalgic listen — and one to get you excited about the next month of summer festivals.

For the craft beer aficionado: Good Ship Brewdog

Another from BBC Sounds but which is widely available wherever you listen to podcasts, this could also be titled the Rise and Fall of Brewdog. You’ve probably heard of the craft brewer, whether for its beers or its toxic workplace, which was laid bare by a BBC Disclosure documentary at the start of this year. Here, journalist Myles Bonnar further examines the company over the course of six episodes, talking to various staffers and brewers and examining the behaviour of co-founder James Watt. An investigative podcast worth supping along to.

For the conspiracy theorists: Uncanny

The Battersea Poltergeist’s Danny Robins investigates first-hand tales of paranormal encounters on a case-by-case basis. It features haunted houses, UFO sightings, ghosts, poltergeists, angels, and curses — or does it? While we hear the stories of supposed scares, a team of experts look to debunk the theories, using science and natural deduction. It doesn’t mean you won’t get spooked the next time you’re alone at night and hear a creaking door though…

For the cult followers: Sounds like a Cult

Having begun last summer and now in the midst of its second season, Sounds like a Cult takes a slightly humorous though never mocking look at various modern-day cults, from plastic surgery to CrossFit to Jared Leto to essential oils. Informative and eye-opening.