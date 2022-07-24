Five Things for the Week Ahead: Post-war art, new Irish cinema, Leeside drag queens

1 |live opera|

Morrigan

Thursday July 28, Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31; Cork Opera House

She is the Irish Goddess of death and fate. Her story is visceral and primal – one of a beautiful, natural love thwarted by society; of Deirdre and the Sons of Usna; and of a king corrupted by lust and revenge who drags his kingdom to its doom.

Morrígan, by Éadaoin O’Donoghue and John O’Brien, promises "blood and fire, soaring arias, tender duets, and large action packed ensembles with highly charged battle scenes."

2 |cinema|

Joyride

From Friday July 29; Irish Film Institute, Dublin

12-year-old Mully (Charlie Reid) has lost his mother, and discovers his debt-ridden father stealing the charity money they’ve raised in her name. Grabbing the cash, Mully flees the scene, steals a taxi and is shocked to find a woman, Joy (Olivia Colman), passed out in the back seat with a baby. Joy, an inadvertent mother, has decided to give her child away to a friend and leave the country.

This mismatched pair, a compassionate but troubled adolescent and a complicated, no-nonsense solicitor, set off on a road trip where they will ultimately find deep friendship and a happier way to journey through life.

New Irish cinema, directed by Emer Reynolds.

3 |new music|

Beyoncé - Renaissance

Friday July 29; streaming services and record shops

Globe-straddling pop/R&B titan Beyoncé Knowles sets out to open a new chapter in her career, with a sixteen-track album that outwardly draws inspiration from everything from house music's history, to Lady Godiva.

4 |exhibition|

As They Must Have Been

From Saturday July 30; Crawford Art Gallery, Cork

Seán Keating’s group portrait, Men of the South, was completed a century ago this year. The painting, which has become an icon of the period, was created in the long shadow of the Irish War of Independence (1919-21) when, during the truce of 11 July 1921, members of the Cork No. 2 Brigade visited the artist’s Dublin studio.

This exhibition seeks to place the painting in context - and provides a rare opportunity to encounter the work with its companion painting, An IRA Column (1921), on loan from Áras an Uachtaráin.

5 |live drag|

Haus of Mockie Ah!

Saturday July 30 & Sunday July 31; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

A two-header at Cyprus Avenue from Leeside's homegrown drag family for Cork Pride. Saturday sees performances from Crystal, Sister and Anubis, stars of RuPaul's Drag Race UK; while Sunday is a double-headliner from the I'm Grand, Mam podcast and UK reality-show pop duo The Cheeky Girls.