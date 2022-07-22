Album review: 2000 by Joey Bada$$ is a fantastic summer record

★★★★☆
Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott is among the most multifaceted figures in contemporary hip-hop.
Since releasing his first official solo album in 2015, the Brooklyn-born artist, now aged 27, has created a sort of expanded universe of rap that draws on many sub-genres but never quite settles into one specific, easily-distilled sound.
He has, for his troubles, been likened to practically everyone to ever pick up a mic in anger or joy — from the Notorious BIG to the Fugees Wyclef Jean. That elusiveness has not always been to his advantage. While we understand immediately what artists such as Kendrick Lamar or Kanye West stand for, it’s harder to convey in just a few sentences what Scott represents as a force in hip hop. Mystery is his super-power. And also, perhaps, his Achilles heel.