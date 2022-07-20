Bridgerton begins filming long-awaited 'Polin' season, focusing on Nicola Coughlan's character

Season Three of Bridgerton will focus on Colin and Penelope’s Story

Media giant Shondaland has announced filming on season three of Netflix hit Bridgerton has begun. 

The company also introduced three new cast members to the fold: Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon. 

This season will follow the love story of fan favourite Penelope Featherington, played by Irish Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton who is portrayed by Luke Newton.

Members of the Bridgerton family in the popular series.

The show's last season had ended on a sour note between the two, as Penelope discovered Colin had spoken badly of her. The showrunners have confirmed the strong character has decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. 

It seems Penelope will struggle trying to find a suitor, and Colin tries to win back her favour by helping with her confidence. This will lead to Colin starting to wonder if he does in fact reciprocate Penelope's crush.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan has posted a video of the cast back on set showing their excitement at returning to filming. 

Bridgerton is a historical-romance streaming television series based on Julia Quinn's collection of novels. Its first season aired on Netflix in December 2020. The show was seen by 82 million households within 28 days of its release.

