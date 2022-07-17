Five Things for the Week Ahead: Seasick Steve comes to Cyprus Avenue; Better Call Saul

Plus: art therapy on display at the Lord Mayor's Pavilion; Vonnegut's life and times; new music from Jack White
Seasick Steve performs at the opening night of Stout Fest at the former Beamish and Crawford Brewery site in 2013

Sun, 17 Jul, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |exhibition|

Sailing the Rip Tide

Ongoing; Lord Mayor's Pavilion, Fitzgerald's Park, Cork

Celebrating the 30th Annual Art Therapy Summer School, Sample-Studios and MTU Crawford’s Department of Arts in Health and Education present an exhibition of work by the Lecturers and Workshop Facilitators of the Art Therapy Summer School, looking into the medium and its effects.

2 |live music|

Seasick Steve

Tuesday July 19; Cyprus Avenue, Cork

Blues troubadour Seasick Steve returns to Cork for the first time in a decade - having kept busy with two full-lengths and corresponding tours in 2021.

3 |streaming|

Better Call Saul

From Tuesday July 19; Netflix

After a midseason break, the Breaking Bad spinoff series returns to air its last-ever six episodes, capping off an acclaimed and long-running story.

4 |cinema|

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

From Friday July 22; IFI, Dublin

The first feature documentary on Kurt Vonnegut is an immersive dive into the American author’s upbringing and creative output - a compelling introduction for the uninitiated.

5 |new music|

Jack White - Entering Heaven Alive

Friday July 22; streaming services and record shops

Not content with battling the major labels over the vinyl bust, or the release of his fourth solo album just three months ago, former White Stripes and Raconteurs man Jack White is back at it with his fifth solo LP.

