Book Review: A look into sports-related concussion and its consequences

A Delicate Game is an ambitious and powerful piece of investigative journalism. The subject is CTE — chronic traumatic encephalopathy — a neurodegenerative disease.

The symptoms include behavioural problems, mood problems, and cognitive difficulties. It tends to get worse over time and can result in dementia. It is most commonly found among athletes, members of the military, and victims of domestic violence.

More than anything Walker-Brown seeks to explore the effect of CTE on victims’ lives. There are many powerful interviews here — “they talk and I listen”. From the beginning, the author sets out her manifesto with passion and commitment. She is not naive enough to expect a happy ending, but she is determined to make a difference.

A Delicate Game is a delicate book; nuanced, thoughtful, considered, and fair. In investigating CTE, Walker-Brown clearly has a gargantuan task on her hands.

Her writing is political in the best sense, protest writing, a clarion call of great conviction and urgency. Her study burns with justified anger. Throughout though, she remains composed and judicious. She never loses control, never rants.

Mindful of the importance of the subject matter, she is prepared, meticulous, patient, and persistent. This is a taxing, harrowing read which is also uplifting, an eloquent testimony to the power of action, of agency, of determination. It is an exemplary piece of investigative journalism — probing and incisive. While exposing the brutality of sport, it is also aware of its beauty. If the title wasn’t already so famously in use, this study could so aptly be called “An Inconvenient Truth”.

It is also admittedly a difficult book, laden with facts and statistics. There is some complex scientific discussion. The reader will need, concentration, perseverance, and some empathy.

From an emotional point of view, it can be difficult to navigate. When Walker-Brown tells people’s stories the text comes to life and flows with purpose and verve.

The first story she tells is that of the famous West Bromwich Albion footballer Jeff Astle. He is most renowned for his exceptional heading ability. At 54, he was diagnosed with dementia and early-onset Alzheimer’s. Less than five years later, he choked to death at his daughter’s house. The coroner eventually returned a verdict of death by industrial disease.

Astle’s type of dementia was entirely consistent with heading the ball. It was the first ruling of its kind, a landmark decision. This felt like a breakthrough, a triumph. Astle’s widow and daughter were treated poorly, though.

A study promised to them had yet to appear a decade later. There was heel dragging — a litany of excuses and evasions. Walker-Brown shrewdly observes that “while sporting heroes are cherished and adored they are never really protected ... like those in power”.

Hana Walker-Brown, author of 'A Delicate Game: Brain Injury, Sport and Sacrifice'

The controlled anger of the book is particularly effective here. She hammers home the point that sporting institutions are more valued than individuals.

Perhaps the most harrowing part of the book is the story of Benjamin Robinson, a 14-year-old schoolboy from Northern Ireland who died after an injury in a school rugby game in 2011.

Walker-Brown writes with great sensitivity here. She presents rugby as a game “relentless by nature” in which “pain is normalised”.

This section confronts the needless death of a child. Benjamin was checked twice for a concussion during the match but was sent back onto the pitch both times.

In powerful, evocative prose Walker-Brown describes the aftermath of his death. Incredibly when talking about it, the school principal blithely said “just to remind you we won the match that day”.

This crass insensitivity is by no means an unusual response. Benjamin’s mother Karen battled on his behalf. The response she got was typical of the reaction of sporting bodies to CTE.

The IRFU essentially behaved as if any uncomfortable questions are an attack on the sport itself. The federation went on to issue a statement stressing that “injuries of this nature are highly unusual in rugby”.

This lazy, evasive response is not backed up by statistics. Karen’s argument — that her son’s death could and should have been avoided — is eminently fair.

Karen is one of many heroic figures in this narrative — be they parents, scientists, campaigners or writers.

In the face of widespread opposition from sporting bodies, they are sorely needed. Walker-Brown herself becomes fully immersed and emotionally involved in a very positive way.

She forms a bond with Jeff Astle’s daughter Dawn and his widow Laraine. The Astles’ devotion to the memory and plight of Jeff is absolute and admirable. Similar love and loyalty is shown by Benjamin Robinson’s parents.

Dr. Bennett Omalu has been hugely effective in battling with the NFL. This organisation’s response to the pointing of the finger of blame was typical.

Sporting bodies tend to respond to investigations of CTE by rationalising, obfuscating, equivocating, and denying. The responses rarely offer anything substantive or constructive, often opting for lazy platitudes.

The tone is typically self-congratulatory, essentially “we are doing all we can”. The priority is to be seen doing something, and avoiding litigation. Inconvenient truths are to be glossed over, often in bluff, hearty rhetoric. This is a culture of “get up and get on with it ... stop moaning”.

The problem for people attempting to challenge sporting bodies is that they are often seen as indicting the sport itself.

Jeff Astle was acclaimed for his ability to head the ball in much the same way as, say, Cristiano Ronaldo is today.

Scientific studies of the dangers of heading the ball has predictably not gone down well with fans. Negative responses have inevitably caused CTE experts to become disillusioned with sports they once loved.

Walker-Brown exposes the machismo at the heart of many CTE denials, the eagerness to dismiss the studies as part of some “woke” agenda.

The comparison between sport and war is relevant here. Walker-Brown quotes George Orwell in the epigraph to the third chapter “International football is the continuation of war by other means”. The history of CTE is a tale of another kind of war — a lengthy war of attrition dominated by financial concerns.

As the subtitle indicates though, what lingers are the stories of sacrifice. It cannot be overemphasised how fiercely engaged the author herself is. Though she realises the implausibility of a happy and definitive ending here, she is keenly aware it has not all been for nothing. She acknowledges that “this story is yet to have an ending or any form of resolution”.

There is a wry sense of “if only” here, but she does not dwell on it. Some warnings were heard, but many were ignored.

Inevitably then, the book ends on this note of irresolution. She cannot offer “a neat little bow”.

Her last sentence is haunting. It’s an unanswerable question, but still an urgent one: “The biggest question remains: how many more players are we willing to sacrifice, and for what?”