Film Review: McEnroe gets in the tennis icon's head

★★★ ★★

It’s telling that the documentary McEnroe (PG) begins with tennis legend John McEnroe talking about the psychology of the game — this is a film that is as interested in what transpired in McEnroe’s head as it is in what happened on the court. The two things, of course, are inextricably linked, and McEnroe is at times shockingly candid about his many shortcomings.

A flawed genius who was either adored or despised, McEnroe was volatile, petulant, brilliant and driven, a self-confessed perfectionist who was never quite good enough according to his own standards.

Writer-director Barney Douglas has assembled a sterling cast of talking heads here, and while some might be expected — Bjorn Borg, for example, and Billie Jean King — Chrissie Hynde and Keith Richards are something of a surprise. And yet they shouldn’t be: McEnroe did more than any player to popularise tennis beyond the sport’s usual reach, even if doing so left him feeling – at his peak, having finally defeated Borg at Wimbledon — so empty that he felt ‘like a ghost’.

Overall, it’s superb: you’ll come for the tennis (and he really was a wonder on court) but you’ll stay for the fascinating relationships with his father, his children, and his old pal Bjorn Borg.

(cinema release)