The boat that rocked: Cork festival It Takes a Village announces harbour cruise gigs

A new series of concerts and performances are set to take place around Cork Harbour, aboard a 60 capacity boat, as It Takes A Harbour Cruise presents six nights of live music, DJs and drag from Friday July 22 to Saturday September 10.

The gigs are produced by the organisers of It Takes A Village Festival, in place of their annual excursion to Trabolgan for a summer-camp soirée, and are departing on each date from Custom House Quay.