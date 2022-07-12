The boat that rocked: Cork festival It Takes a Village announces harbour cruise gigs

Out to sea with Yenkee, John Spillane, Shane Johnson, Gay Future and more in a summer gigging series aboard the Cailín Óir
The Cailín Óir. Picture: Denise O'Donoghue

Tue, 12 Jul, 2022 - 12:49
Mike McGrath Bryan

A new series of concerts and performances are set to take place around Cork Harbour, aboard a 60 capacity boat, as It Takes A Harbour Cruise presents six nights of live music, DJs and drag from Friday July 22 to Saturday September 10. 

The gigs are produced by the organisers of It Takes A Village Festival, in place of their annual excursion to Trabolgan for a summer-camp soirée, and are departing on each date from Custom House Quay.

Custom House Quay: the departure point for It Takes a Harbour Cruise
On Friday July 22, things kick off with a Love Boat special edition of ‘Gay Future’, with DJ’s Eddie Kay and Cian Austin Jesus, hosted by drag queens Kitty Cartier, Krystal Queer and burlesque dancer Ms. Lavelle. A fancy dress party, DISCO BINGO, performer The Irish Sea, “guaranteed” dolphin sightings and the best dressed competition are all in store, as well as the special guest house band, Flock Of Seagulls.

Caoilian Sherlock: sharing a seafaring gig with Yenkee. Picture: Brid O'Donovan
Legendary Cork DJ Shane Johnson, of Fish Go Deep, will host the second boat party on Saturday August 13, as he plays deep house and electronic tunes. The following weekend on Saturday August 20, Cork songwriter, storyteller and dreamer John Spillane will perform a special concert aboard the Cailín Oir boat as attendees take in the Harbour in its splendour.

At the beginning of September, two of Cork’s emerging songwriters - Yenkee and Caoilian Sherlock - will both perform on Saturday 3, followed by a very special DJ set together, while on Sunday 4, the Sunday Times DJs will host their very own boat party, playing music from all kinds of genres fit to fill the dancefloor of any roving boat. 

Donal Dineen: legendary DJ spins an eclectic selection. Photo: Bríd O'Donovan.
On Saturday September 10, the last harbour cruise will be hosted by legendary DJ and radio presenter Donal Dineen, famed for his unique selection of global sounds and monumental festival performances all over Ireland.

The series' poster
Tickets and more info:

READ NOW

