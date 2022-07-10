Five Things for the Week Ahead: Galway Arts Festival, Arab Strap at Cyprus Avenue

1 |festivals|

Galway Arts Festival

Monday July 11 - Sunday July 24; venues around Galway

From the Pixies, John Hopkins and Junior Brother (pictured), to new theatre from Druid, comedy from Deirdre O'Kane and an appearance from Second Captains, one of the country's biggest arts festivals is back in action.

2 |cinema|

Benediction

Monday July 11 - Thursday July 14; Triskel Arts Centre, Cork

Exploring the turbulent life of First World War poet Siegfried Sassoon, examining different stages of his life as played by Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi.

3 |theatre|

Translations

From Wednesday June 13; Abbey Theatre Dublin

It’s August 1833. The pupils have gathered in a hedge-school in the townland of Baile Beag. This Irish-speaking community in Donegal, has become the unlikely focal point for a changing world - playwright Brian Friel's Translations examines the fractious relationship between people and nations through the lens of language and miscommunication.

4 |streaming|

Resident Evil

Thursday July 14; Netflix

Eight-part series based on Capcom's legendary survival-horror videogames: the outbreak of the T-virus turns its hosts into zombies and creates malformed monsters.

5 |live music|

Arab Strap

Friday July 15; Cyprus Avenue

Scots duo Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, aka Arab Strap, are back on the road to tour 2021 album ‘As Days Get Dark’, their first in sixteen years, their first new studio LP since their 2016 reunion, and their debut release for Rock Action Records, owned and operated by post-rock countrymen Mogwai.