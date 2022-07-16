Radio Highlights: Women in Irish history on Arena, Jacknife Lee on The Alternative

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

KBH is off on her holidays, and occupying the presenter's chair will be ... your writer. Homegrown music from across the genre spectrum.

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Brothers Frank and Ciaran Kenny take over the airwaves — if your child would like to be a guest DJ, email junior@rte.ie.

SUNDAY

The Singers Upfront

Lyric FM, 9pm

Donald Helme serves up helpings of music from 12 popular singers for an hour each week — this week, it's Tony Bennett.

MONDAY

Idir Mise agus Tusa

R na G, 1.30pm

An interview from the archives with Pádraig Ó Gallchóir, the only person who survived the Árainn Mhór drowning in November 1935.

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Author Sinéad Gleeson and poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin talk to Sean Rocks about a panel discussion 'Women and the State: Writing Irish History' in which they are taking part at this year's Earagail Arts Festival, Donegal.

TUESDAY

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Liz Nolan presents a Summer Lunchtime concert featuring John Finucane conducting the National Symphony Orchestra in a programme of music by Beethoven, Fauré, and Brahms.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm This week's visit to the Session Archives uncovers a song from a Fanning Session recorded by Katell Keineg in 1992, along with a song from Kynsy's Home Session from 2020, and a Studio 8 session track from Mango x MathMan from 2018.

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile

R na G, 1.30pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin meets some of the young generation of Irish speakers in the country — this episode, he speaks with media marketer Ali Spillane from Port Laoise.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet and lecturer Sean Hewitt talks about his much-anticipated memoir All Down Darkness Wide.

WEDNESDAY

Microbiologist and musician Kestine Ugbodu: appearing on Unheard; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM Unheard RTÉ 2XM, 7pm Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists — including an interview with Cork-based rapper and singer Kestine, of the Outsiders Ent crew.

The Alternative,

RTÉ 2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's record of the week is Irish producer Jacknife Lee's 2020 LP The Jacknife Lee, featuring guests like Beth Ditto and Open Mike Eagle — an interview from before its launch re-airs tonight.

THURSDAY

Raidió Árann

R na G, 1.30pm

Interviews with the community of the Aran Islands recorded by Máirtín Jaimsie Ó Flatharta in the eighties — including John Mullen, from Cill Rónáin, who talks about his life in the Irish army before he moved to America, where he spent most of his life.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Formed in Liverpool, The Wombats have been active since 2003 — from early favourites like 'Let's Dance To Joy Division' to their most recent album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, they've cultivated a loyal fanbase — Dan Hegarty presents highlights of their recent set from London's O2 Arena.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine's film review slot includes the documentary Kurt Vonnegut: Stuck in Time.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Conductor Vladimir Jurowski introduces this evening's concert featuring Beethoven's Symphony No 9 in a concert recorded in the Konzerthaus in Berlin.