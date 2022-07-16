Radio Highlights: Women in Irish history on Arena, Jacknife Lee on The Alternative

Elsewhere: the kids are alright on RTÉ Jr; Kynsy, Mathman x Mango and Katell Keineg in archival session; Outsider Kestine on Unheard
Radio Highlights: Women in Irish history on Arena, Jacknife Lee on The Alternative

Pic: Hendrik B

Sat, 16 Jul, 2022 - 02:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

KBH is off on her holidays, and occupying the presenter's chair will be ... your writer. Homegrown music from across the genre spectrum.

DJ For a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Brothers Frank and Ciaran Kenny take over the airwaves — if your child would like to be a guest DJ, email junior@rte.ie.

SUNDAY 

The Singers Upfront

Lyric FM, 9pm

Donald Helme serves up helpings of music from 12 popular singers for an hour each week — this week, it's Tony Bennett.

MONDAY 

Idir Mise agus Tusa 

R na G, 1.30pm

An interview from the archives with Pádraig Ó Gallchóir, the only person who survived the Árainn Mhór drowning in November 1935.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Sinéad Gleeson and poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin talk to Sean Rocks about a panel discussion 'Women and the State: Writing Irish History' in which they are taking part at this year's Earagail Arts Festival, Donegal.

TUESDAY 

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Liz Nolan presents a Summer Lunchtime concert featuring John Finucane conducting the National Symphony Orchestra in a programme of music by Beethoven, Fauré, and Brahms.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

This week's visit to the Session Archives uncovers a song from a Fanning Session recorded by Katell Keineg in 1992, along with a song from Kynsy's Home Session from 2020, and a Studio 8 session track from Mango x MathMan from 2018.

An Chéad Ghlúin Eile

R na G, 1.30pm

Séamus Ó Scanláin meets some of the young generation of Irish speakers in the country — this episode, he speaks with media marketer Ali Spillane from Port Laoise.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Poet and lecturer Sean Hewitt talks about his much-anticipated memoir All Down Darkness Wide.

WEDNESDAY 

Microbiologist and musician Kestine Ugbodu: appearing on Unheard; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM
Microbiologist and musician Kestine Ugbodu: appearing on Unheard; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 2XM

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists — including an interview with Cork-based rapper and singer Kestine, of the Outsiders Ent crew.

The Alternative, 

RTÉ 2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's record of the week is Irish producer Jacknife Lee's 2020 LP The Jacknife Lee, featuring guests like Beth Ditto and Open Mike Eagle — an interview from before its launch re-airs tonight.

THURSDAY 

Raidió Árann

R na G, 1.30pm

Interviews with the community of the Aran Islands recorded by Máirtín Jaimsie Ó Flatharta in the eighties — including John Mullen, from Cill Rónáin, who talks about his life in the Irish army before he moved to America, where he spent most of his life.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Formed in Liverpool, The Wombats have been active since 2003 — from early favourites like 'Let's Dance To Joy Division' to their most recent album, Fix Yourself, Not The World, they've cultivated a loyal fanbase — Dan Hegarty presents highlights of their recent set from London's O2 Arena.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine's film review slot includes the documentary Kurt Vonnegut: Stuck in Time.

FRIDAY 

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Conductor Vladimir Jurowski introduces this evening's concert featuring Beethoven's Symphony No 9 in a concert recorded in the Konzerthaus in Berlin.

Read More

Book review: Bob Stanley's Let's Do It: The Birth of Pop is an expression of music and all its colours

More in this section

Paul Mescal's younger sister Nell releases 'quite personal' debut single Paul Mescal's younger sister Nell releases 'quite personal' debut single
Film Review: Another Austen favourite hits the silver screen with Persuasion Film Review: Another Austen favourite hits the silver screen with Persuasion
Film Review: McEnroe gets in the tennis icon's head Film Review: McEnroe gets in the tennis icon's head
#Unwind
<p>Mark Day and Paul Ryder (right) of The Happy Mondays attending the 61st Annual Ivor Novello Music Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire</p>

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices