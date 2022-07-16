Radio Highlights: Women in Irish history on Arena, Jacknife Lee on The Alternative

KBH is off on her holidays, and occupying the presenter's chair will be ... your writer. Homegrown music from across the genre spectrum.
Brothers Frank and Ciaran Kenny take over the airwaves — if your child would like to be a guest DJ, email junior@rte.ie.
Donald Helme serves up helpings of music from 12 popular singers for an hour each week — this week, it's Tony Bennett.
An interview from the archives with Pádraig Ó Gallchóir, the only person who survived the Árainn Mhór drowning in November 1935.
Author Sinéad Gleeson and poet Annemarie Ni Churreáin talk to Sean Rocks about a panel discussion 'Women and the State: Writing Irish History' in which they are taking part at this year's Earagail Arts Festival, Donegal.
Liz Nolan presents a Summer Lunchtime concert featuring John Finucane conducting the National Symphony Orchestra in a programme of music by Beethoven, Fauré, and Brahms.
This week's visit to the Session Archives uncovers a song from a Fanning Session recorded by Katell Keineg in 1992, along with a song from Kynsy's Home Session from 2020, and a Studio 8 session track from Mango x MathMan from 2018.
Séamus Ó Scanláin meets some of the young generation of Irish speakers in the country — this episode, he speaks with media marketer Ali Spillane from Port Laoise.
Poet and lecturer Sean Hewitt talks about his much-anticipated memoir.
Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists — including an interview with Cork-based rapper and singer Kestine, of the Outsiders Ent crew.
Dan Hegarty's record of the week is Irish producer Jacknife Lee's 2020 LP, featuring guests like Beth Ditto and Open Mike Eagle — an interview from before its launch re-airs tonight.
Interviews with the community of the Aran Islands recorded by Máirtín Jaimsie Ó Flatharta in the eighties — including John Mullen, from Cill Rónáin, who talks about his life in the Irish army before he moved to America, where he spent most of his life.
Formed in Liverpool, The Wombats have been active since 2003 — from early favourites like 'Let's Dance To Joy Division' to their most recent album,, they've cultivated a loyal fanbase — Dan Hegarty presents highlights of their recent set from London's O2 Arena.
The weeknight arts magazine's film review slot includes the documentary.
Conductor Vladimir Jurowski introduces this evening's concert featuring Beethoven'sin a concert recorded in the Konzerthaus in Berlin.