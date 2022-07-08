Film review: Brian and Charles has an offbeat whimsy that lacks tension and drama

Adapted from their own short film by David Earl and Chris Hayward, and directed by Jim Archer, Brian and Charles is a low-key affair
Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 13:00
Declan Burke

★★★☆☆

Brian and Charles (PG) stars David Earl as Brian, an inventor who lives alone in rural northern England. 

On the brink of succumbing to depression, Brian hits upon the wheeze of building himself a robot, Charles, whom Brian puts together from salvage, scrap metal and various bits ‘n’ bobs. Charles isn’t perfect – he resembles a kindly old professor spliced into a washing machine – but then neither is Brian and the pair bump along nicely for a while. And then, alas, Charles decides that he should be allowed to make decisions for himself. 

Adapted from their own short film by David Earl and Chris Hayward, and directed by Jim Archer, Brian and Charles is a low-key affair that celebrates Brian’s eccentricities and the power of his imagination, and also the way that his local village not only tolerates his peculiarities but cares for him so unobtrusively that Brian is never made aware that they think him a bit odd. 

Framed as a documentary-style film, it’s a charming tale of live-and-let-live, although Brian’s downfall comes about when he fails to afford Charles the same freedom to grow as the villagers afford Brian himself. There’s more than a hint of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein to be found here, of course, and particularly in the way that Charles initially craves his creator’s love but gradually begins to wish – as all children will – to be allowed to find his own way in the world.

David Earl is very likeable as the bumbling eccentric, whose basic but valuable advice when beginning a new project is to ‘start at the beginning and use your imagination’, but despite the appeal of its offbeat whimsy, Brian and Charles lacks tension and drama. (cinema release)

