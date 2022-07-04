Podcast Corner: Four recent shows for holiday listening 

Dead End : A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery: The brutal killing of John and Joyce Sheridan, a high-society couple with personal ties to three governors, including Chris Christie, in 2014 - their bodies were found in their burning bedroom - shocks the political world. Ruled a murder-suicide, by the final episode, we’re told that a lot of people walked away from these murders. It’s expertly reported and told by WNYC’s Nancy Solomon. There’s eight episodes to sink your teeth into, all clocking in around the 30-minute mark.

Sympathy Pains: The synopsis - “For 20 years, Sarah Delashmit told people around her that she had cancer, muscular dystrophy, and other illnesses. She used a wheelchair and posted selfies from a hospital bed. She told friends and coworkers she was trapped in abusive relationships, or that she was the mother of children who had died. It was all a con. Sympathy was both her great need and her powerful weapon.”