Radio Highlights: Arena live at Galway Arts Festival; Lucy Dacus and Bicep on The Alternative

SATURDAY

Sport an tSathairn

R na G, 1.20pm

Live from Croke Park: Cavan-Westmeath in the Corn Tailteann final, and Galway-Derry in the All-Ireland Football semi final, plus live coverage of the Ladies All-Ireland quarter-finals, with Donegal v Dublin in Carrick-on-Shannon at 2pm, and Cork v Mayo in Ennis at 3pm.

Opera Night with Paul Herriott

Lyric FM, 7pm

The Irish National Opera presents Bizet's Carmen, a searing drama about a free-spirited, independent, sexual woman, and the soldier determined to win her.

SUNDAY

The Singers Upfront

Lyric FM, 9pm

Donald Helme serves up helpings of music from 12 popular singers for an hour each week — this week, it's 'The Velvet Fog', Mel Tormé.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jess Fahy reviews a new exhibition of work from Chinese painter Zhou Li at Dublin's Kerlin Gallery.

TUESDAY

Evelyn Grant: hosts the Full Score alongside Liz Nolan; Tuesday, 1pm; LyricFM

The Full Score

Lyric FM, 1pm

Evelyn Grant presents a selection of Full Scores after Liz Nolan presents the Summer Lunchtime Concert live from the NCH, Dublin featuring baritone Seán Boylan, and Finnegan Downie Dear conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

The Alternative 2FM, 11pm This week’s dive into the Sessions Archive with Dan Hegarty includes a 2017 session with Sick Love, and a reairing of a recently-recorded session by Dublin cosmonauts MELTS.

WEDNESDAY

Ecolution

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Visiting Bull Island to discover what makes it so special, delving deeper into the Dublin Bay biosphere, with the 5th Port Sea Scouts, ornithologist Niamh Fitzgerald, Dean Eaton of DCC, and ecologist Pat Corrigan.

Unheard

RTÉ 2XM, 7pm

Ola Majekodunmi serves up a mix of new Irish music and discussion from Black and Gaelach artists.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week is Belfast electronic duo Bicep's self-titled 2017 debut — he speaks with the pair about the long-player, five years on.

THURSDAY

Arena RTÉ 1, 7pm Emanating live from Galway Arts Festival: Anna Maria Pacheco on her new exhibition; Paul Fahy of Galway Arts Festival on Middle Bedroom, a piece created with Enda Walsh; Sonya Kelly on her new play for Druid Theatre, The Last Return.

The Science of Sense

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Professor Bumbledumm, with junior scientists Hazel Bermingham and Marco Acosta, meet science educator Grace D’Arcy from Smart Docklands in Dublin to investigate our sense of smell.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Recorded at The Great Hall, Cardiff, a BBC 6 Music Festival gig sees US singer and songwriter Lucy Dacus in great live form, including tracks like 'Night Shift' and 'Kissing Lessons'.

FRIDAY

Ar Bhruach na Sionainne

R na G, 1.30pm

In this series, presented by students in University of Limerick, we hear music and song from the students and their musical guests — Liam Broderick, a guitarist and fiddler from Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick, presenting.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Night two of live broadcast from Galway Arts Festival, including music and chat from Crash Ensemble, and writer/director Philip Doherty.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

Star pianist Finghin Collins and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra come together to perform Beethoven, under conductor Kenneth Montgomery.