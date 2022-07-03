Fontaines DC at Iveagh Gardens review: Truly a homecoming to remember 

In the queue for the loos, amid the ranks of “craft beards” and Fontaines-DC branded Bohemian FC jerseys, concert-goers could be overheard expressing their amazement that they were finally seeing the Dublin post-punks at close quarters.

“I bought these tickets three years ago – it’s been some wait,” said one punter.

He sounded astonished and thrilled to be at last witnessing Fontaines DC in the flesh.

Fontaines DC clearly felt likewise throughout the first of two sell-out shows at Iveagh Gardens.

The last time they played stand-alone dates in Ireland was during a winter tour to celebrate the success of their debut, Dogrel.

They have since released two further albums of increasingly dazzling depth and sophistication.

And they displayed the breadth and pummelling ferocity of their music during a set that was simultaneously incendiary and heartfelt, bruising and vulnerable.

It was a gig that started with the five-piece distributing flowers to the crowd and which later featured, under darkening skies, squalling guitars and huge creepy “eyeball” balloons bouncing around the audience.

Grian Chatten of Fontaines D.C. performs live at the Iveagh Gardens on July 02, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland.

Earnest, uncompromising, eerie and ear-shredding – the night captured the many sides of Fontaines DC, who across the course of the performance variously recalled The Pogues, The Fall, Pixies and Sonic Youth. And yet who catalysed from these influences something entirely new and original.

It helps that they have one of the outstanding Irish front men of their generation.

The UK newspaper that recently described Grian Chatten as looking like “a man who had to sleep on the sofa and is now stalking around the living room in a funk” wasn’t entirely inaccurate.

But at Iveagh Gardens he brought a brute-force stage presence, as he paced constantly, stomping his mic on the floor and generally looking as if he had just received some upsetting news he was in the midst of processing.

He gave off a weird twitchy energy quite unlike anything else you’ll encounter in contemporary music – one that seemed to flow from a refusal to be slick and from the belief it is better to be unpredictable than over-rehearsed.

Still a band can’t get by on a charismatic frontman alone and it was fortunate that on their latest album, Skinty Fia, Fontaines DC have come into their own.

They’ve moved beyond the Carrolls Gift Shop Punk that was an issue with their early material (“Dublin in the rain is mine/A pregnant city with a catholic mind”) and which traded a little too heavily on a sort of Auld Dublin-with-FX pedals romanticism for a city that never existed (their debut LP should really have been called Sign O’ The Rare Ould Times).

They’ve powered beyond that with Skinty Fia and on songs such as Nabakov and Jackie Down The Line were audibly a group operating at the height of their powers, an onslaught of guitars walking the line between melody and mayhem.

The further they have gone into their careers, the more suspicious Fontaines DC have become of clichés about what it is to be a young Irish person in the 21st century.

And yet it was hard not to lean into truisms during this show, for it truly was a homecoming to remember.