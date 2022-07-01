Cork arts figures pay tribute to late painter Maurice Desmond

Maurice Desmond was a stalwart of the Irish arts scene for over fifty years. Born in Co Louth, he studied at Limerick School of Art and won a first prize for his painting at the Irish Exhibition of Living Art in 1969.

He settled in Cork, marrying Deirdre Meaney, an artist and educator who predeceased him in 1999, and devoted himself to painting full-time. An early interest in figuration eventually gave way to an engagement with the landscape that sustained his interest over the next several decades.

News of Desmond’s passing, at the age of 76, was greeted with sadness from friends and colleagues in the art world. “I’ll miss him greatly,” says the artist Bill Griffin. “I knew him forever. Back in the day, we used to have a few pints with the artists John Burke and Willie Harrington in Keeley’s, a bohemian bar off Patrick’s St.

"He was a lovely painter, a great colourist. Even at his last exhibition at the Lavit Gallery in 2019, he was trying out new ideas.”

One of Maurice Desmond's paintings, an oil on canvas entitled Autumn Evening III.

In Cork, Desmond showed at the Lavit and Vangard galleries, and also enjoyed a long association with Triskel Arts Centre. “There was a legendary solo show in 1988, shortly after Triskel had settled into its new home on Tobin St,” recalls the centre’s director, Tony Sheehan.

“Everyone was there, and all the paintings sold out in twenty minutes. Maurice had his studio across from the courthouse at the time, and he was very popular with the legal crowd. Chief Justice Henchy made the opening speech, and Maurice joked that if any of us had legal problems, now was the time to get free advice, as every barrister and solicitor in the city had turned up.

"He was a wonderful man. I’ve always thought himself and Seán McSweeney were the best landscape artists in the country. I’m truly saddened to hear of his passing.”

The author and playwright Conal Creedon was another long-time friend. “Maurice is one of those rare artists whose work is his signature and his bond. I once described his work as 'monumental abstraction' – and just like his work, Maurice was contemplative, wild at heart, passionate, rich of substance, analytical to the most minute detail. Never one to wallow in the habitual or the banal – Maurice thrived on the epic.”

Maurice Desmond, on right, at Henchy's Bar for a charity auction with Ricky Lynch, Gerald Desmond, Paul Hogan, and John Adams. Picture: Denis Minihane

In Dublin, Desmond showed regularly at the Hallworth Gallery on Merrion Square, and he invited Creedon to write the introduction to the catalogue for a solo show in 1995. “I was just starting out as a writer,” says Creedon, “and that was such an honour. To me personally, Maurice always reached out the hand of friendship, he was great company - and if ever that phrase 'Ní Bheidh A Leithéid Ann Arís' was made to measure - there will never be such a fitting person as Maurice to wear it.”

Desmond’s work is in a number of major collections, such as those of the Arts Council, AIB, the University of Limerick and the Crawford Art Gallery in Cork. The Crawford’s director Mary McCarthy described him today as “an artist of great character and determination. We are all very saddened to hear of his passing. Maurice will be missed by all who participate in the arts in Cork and beyond.”

Desmond, who lived near St Luke's, is survived by his children, Aoife and Shane.