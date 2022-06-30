Cork City Council unveils major new arts strategy

Cork City Council has launched a major five-year arts and culture strategy for the city which it says aims to help art and artists thrive, and to open up the sphere for all to enjoy.

Unveiled at an event at Cork Opera House on Thursday evening, the strategy has been a year in the making, and created in consultation with artists, arts administrators and others involved in Cork’s cultural life, as well as members of the public.

It is the first such policy document in 10 years, and identifies five priorities, including providing more spaces for arts and artists as the city expands. The plan also seeks to “animate the city centre and city neighbourhoods”, including areas that have become part of the city since the expansion in 2019.

“There was a real sense of pride among consultation participants about arts and culture in Cork and a desire for more,” said city arts officer Michelle Carew.

“More inclusive and accessible arts, more spaces, greater use of the public realm. It was clear from the research that there is a large appetite to make the most of our cultural wealth and potential.”

While the policies will be welcomed by many in Cork’s arts community, the implementation of all the strands will not be an easy task. Many people working in the arts sector are among those who’ve been hit by spiralling rents and the wider housing crisis, while several creative hubs were lost to still-to-be-realised development plans.

For instance, the former Fás building on Sullivan’s Quay, and the Atkins building on Camden Quay, had provided studios and other facilities for artists before they were subjected to demolition work.

The Council says it is mindful of the difficulties artists have had in finding workspaces in Cork city, and hopes to help find solutions to address this.

Ms Carew said: “As well as studios for visual artists, there is also a need for rehearsal spaces for theatre and dance groups, and other areas. Longer-term, we’d like to look at providing a multidisciplinary space in the city. In the shorter term perhaps there is opportunity in some of the unused spaces in the city.

“Obviously most of these spaces are privately owned, but we’d like to help to facilitate those conversations between owners and arts practitioners. Some of the issues around this align with the revitalisation of the city centre.”

In terms of accommodation, Ms Carew added that the Council could be open to exploring solutions to artists’ housing in the long term.