Five Things for the Week Ahead: The Brennans are back; Nirvana's cellist plays Cork

1 |tv|

At Your Service

Monday July 4, 9.35pm; RTÉ One

With a new hour-long format, expert hoteliers Francis and John Brennan are on a mission to help 4 owners develop their hospitality businesses - this week shaping up an alpaca farm in Wicklow.

2 |exhibition|

The Narrow Gate of the Here and Now

ongoing, IMMA Dublin

The Narrow Gate of the Here-and-Now celebrates IMMA’s 30th birthday with a major museum-wide exhibition showcasing the IMMA Collection and the history of the Museum since 1991. Presented in four Chapters, each one explores specific themes within IMMA’s 30-year history.

3 |live music|

Lori Goldston

Wednesday July 6, PLUGD Records, Cork

The first of a four-date run for New York cellist Lori Goldston, whose four-decade career has included work with Nirvana (including their legendary Unplugged gig), Earth, David Byrne, Cat Power and Terry Riley.

Tickets €12 from plugdrecords.com

4 |cinema|

Futura

From Friday July 8, IFI Dublin

A portrait of Italy observed through the eyes of teenagers who talk about the places they live in, of their dreams, expectations, desires and fears.

5 |live music|

Cork Opera House Summer Gala 2022

Saturday July 9, Cork Opera House

The Cara O’Sullivan Associate Artists Programme was initiated to celebrate and promote four opera singers, providing opportunities for them to perform locally for Cork audiences.

The Summer Opera Gala will feature the talents of Emma Nash, Rachel Croash, Gavan Ring and Rory Musgrave, performing a wonderful selection of arias and operatic classics.

It is also a night dedicated to the people of Cork in Cara’s honour, with no charge for tickets to the public, just a request to book early through the venue's Box Office.